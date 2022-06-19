Newswise — Laurie H. Glimcher, MD, president and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is among the 2022 class of Modern Healthcare’s 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives award. The 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives award program honors individuals in healthcare who are deemed by their peers and the senior editors of Modern Healthcare to be paving the way to better health through their executive responsibility, leadership qualities, innovation, community service and achievements inside and outside of their respective organizations

“Clinician leaders have shouldered a heavy load for healthcare organizations and the country at large throughout the past few years. We are proud to recognize those leaders who have risen to the occasion and then some,” says Fawn Lopez, Publisher of Modern Healthcare.

“These 50 honorees have demonstrated leadership and innovation in a time of crisis and made a vital impact on the success of their organizations, the well-being of the healthcare workforce and the health of their patients and communities. We congratulate and thank them for their dedication to the advancement of healthcare.”

“I am very honored to be named to this class of the 50 Most Influential Clinical Executives and to be among such an esteemed group of healthcare leaders,” said Glimcher.

Glimcher was named President and CEO of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Director of the Dana-Farber/Harvard Cancer Center and the Richard and Susan Smith Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School in 2016. Previously, she was the Stephen and Suzanne Weiss Dean and Professor of Medicine of Weill Cornell Medicine and Provost for Medical Affairs of Cornell University.

She is a Member of the National Academy of Sciences, the National Academy of Medicine and the American Philosophical Society, Fellow of the American Academy of Arts and Sciences and the former President of the American Association of Immunologists. She is a member of the Cancer Research Institute, Prix Galien, Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy, Repare Therapeutics, Abpro Therapeutics, BioSciences, Inc. Scientific Advisory Boards, the Lasker Award Jury, the American Association for Cancer Research, Association of American Cancer Institutes, and the American Society of Clinical Oncology and served on the Vice President’s Blue Ribbon panel. Dr. Glimcher previously served on the Board of Directors of Bristol-Myers Squibb Pharmaceutical Corporation and the Waters Corporation. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of GlaxoSmithKline Pharmaceutical Corporation and Analog Devices, Inc.

Glimcher’s research identified key transcriptional regulators of protective immunity and the origin of pathophysiologic immune responses underlying autoimmune, infectious and malignant diseases. Dr. Glimcher speaks nationally and internationally on cancer, immunology, and translational medicine and has contributed more than 350 scholarly articles and papers to the medical literature.

Aside from her research efforts, Glimcher has been a staunch proponent of improved access to care, health policy, and medical education, while simultaneously serving as a pioneering mentor and role model for cancer research trainees and for all women in science. Notably, she was the first female to be appointed as dean of Weill Cornell Medicine in New York and is the first female President and Chief Executive Officer of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in Boston.

