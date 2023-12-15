Stacey Lee, JD, a professor of practice in law & ethics and health at Johns Hopkins Carey Business School, is available to speak with media members about the Supreme Court’s decision to hear a case challenging the FDA’s approval of a commonly used abortion pill, mifepristone.

Lee provides ample expertise in business law, health law, and negotiations, and her work often highlights the intersection of healthcare law, policy and social justice. Lee can not only discuss the Supreme Court’s decision to hear the case but also the lower court ruling limiting the drug’s availability, the implications a Supreme Court ruling could have, the recent abortion law developments in the Texas Supreme Court, maternal health and disparities, and more.

As background, Lee holds a joint appointment at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health. Her research interests have focused on pharmaceutical manufacturers' international and domestic influence on access to medicines and transformative healthcare negotiations. Before entering academia, she practiced law for over ten years. She began as a securities litigator and later became in-house counsel for two of the country's largest healthcare corporations. Lee also served as the senior regulatory specialist for America's Health Insurance Plans – the United States' largest national healthcare trade association. She is a Fulbright Specialist for her expertise in negotiations and healthcare law and has received numerous research grants and fellowships for her teaching innovations. She has received several awards for Faculty Excellence, including the Excellence in Teaching Award, year after year, at both Bloomberg and Carey.