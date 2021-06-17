This morning, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 7-2 that the red states and two individuals who challenged the Affordable Care Act do not have legal standing to dispute the constitutionality of the law's individual mandate to buy health insurance and ordered the case to be dismissed. IU experts are available to comment on the legal basis for the court's decision and the economic impact of the individual mandate.

Steve Sanders

Steve Sanders is professor of law in the Maurer School of Law at IU Bloomington and an expert in constitutional law and the U.S. Supreme Court. His writing has appeared in The New York Times, The Huffington Post and SCOTUSBlog, among other print and online outlets. He has appeared on MSNBC and public radio's To the Point, is a regular legal analyst for Bloomberg Radio, and is frequently quoted about matters of constitutional law, LGBTQ rights and the Supreme Court.

Kosali Simon

Kosali Simon is a Herman B Wells Endowed Professor in the O'Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs and associate vice provost for health sciences. She is a nationally known health economist who specializes in applying economic analysis in the context of health insurance and health care policy.

Nicolas Terry

Nicolas Terry is the Hall Render Professor of Law at the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law and executive director of the Hall Center for Law and Health. Terry is an expert in health law, health policy, health privacy and security, and health quality and safety.