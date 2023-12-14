Newswise — Lawrence Livermore National Security (LLNS), LLC, donated more than $4.1 million to non-profit organizations via the annual employee charitable giving program, the Helping Others More Effectively (HOME) Campaign. This is the first time in the HOME Campaign’s history that contributions surpassed the $4 million threshold.

Laboratory employees pledged over $2.8 million through payroll deduction with 100% of the funds donated going directly to agencies that are selected by employees.

LLNS, which manages the Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, added a $1.3 million match, an increase of $300,000 from previous years. The $1.3 million is prorated across all recipient organizations, augmenting employee donations. This contribution, combined with LLNL employee pledges, totaled over $4.1 million.

Donations will benefit more than 1,500 community/nonprofit agencies in the Tri-Valley, Greater Bay Area, San Joaquin County and beyond.

“I am so proud of our Lab workforce for pledging over $2.8 million for the 2023 campaign,” said Carolyn Zerkle, LLNS vice president and principal deputy director at LLNL. “Thank you to our employees for your generosity in supporting non-profit organizations during a time of need. And thank you to our LLNS parent company for increasing our campaign match to $1.3 million in 2023.”

Since 1974, the Lab's HOME Campaign, which runs October through December each year, has provided employees with the opportunity to donate to various nonprofits. Since 2009, the campaign has raised more than $3 million annually (including the annual contribution provided by LLNS) with donations totaling over $52 million in the last decade.

“The HOME campaign has long been an important way in which the Lab gives back to our communities. I’m very grateful for everyone’s commitment to making the world a better place through this continued generosity,” said Kim Budil, LLNS president and director of the Laboratory.

The HOME Campaign is one of the Tri-Valley's most generous annual charity drives and is a major community support activity for the Laboratory. To learn more about how LLNL gives back to local communities, visit the Lab’s community giving page.