Newswise — LIVERMORE, California -- Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory employees, along with Lawrence Livermore National Security (LLNS), LLC, donated more than $3.6 million to non-profit organizations via the annual employee charitable giving program, the Helping Others More Effectively (HOME) Campaign.

Laboratory employees pledged more than $2.6 million through payroll deduction with one hundred percent of the funds donated going directly to agencies that are selected by employees.

LLNS, which manages the Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration, adds $1 million to the total amount raised, increasing the contribution value to more than $3.6 million. The $1 million will be prorated across all recipient organizations, thus augmenting employee donations.

Donations will benefit more than 1,500 community/nonprofit agencies in the Tri-Valley, Greater Bay Area, San Joaquin County and beyond.

“I would like to thank our Lab employees for their generosity and for supporting so many non-profit organizations in a time where it is needed most,” said Kim Budil, LLNS president and director of the Laboratory. “Every dollar given is appreciated and makes a difference.”

Since 2009, the Lab's HOME Campaign, which runs October through December, has raised more than $3 million annually (including the annual $1 million provided by LLNS) with a total amount raised of more than $48 million in the last decade.

The HOME Campaign is one of the Tri-Valley's most generous annual charity drives and is a major community support activity for the Laboratory.

Founded in 1952, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (www.llnl.gov) provides solutions to our nation’s most important national security challenges through innovative science, engineering and technology. Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory is managed by Lawrence Livermore National Security, LLC for the U.S. Department of Energy's National Nuclear Security Administration.

Laboratory news releases and photos are also available at https://www.llnl.gov/news/newsreleases/