Newswise — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2024. This is the fifth award the Laboratory has earned in Glassdoor’s award program since its inception in 2009.

The Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 16th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

LLNL comprises a world-class workforce of more than 8,500 of the best and brightest scientists, engineers, business professionals, innovators, skilled tradespeople, technical staff and more, many of whom are drawn to the Laboratory for its defining responsibility of ensuring national security and the safety and effectiveness of the nation’s stockpile.

“Our people and their commitment to innovation and impact make the Laboratory a special place to work,” said LLNL Director Kim Budil. “The challenges facing our nation and the world today demand urgency and require transformative thinking. Teamwork and partnership are essential to our success and an environment where we respect and value the diverse talents, perspectives, ideas and life experiences each of us brings to the table in service of our important missions is critical to the excellence we seek.”

This is the fifth time the Laboratory has ranked on Glassdoor’s top 100 “Best Places to Work – U.S. Large.” This year, LLNL ranked 41 out of 100. Glassdoor’s average company rating is a 3.7 on a 5-point scale; LLNL received a company rating of 4.4 during the review period and maintains a 4.4 cumulative rating. Other accolades include LLNL being the No. 1 government/government contractor employer and the No. 2 laboratory employer. LLNL also is No. 13 on the list of large employers in the Bay Area.

LLNL's Chief Human Resources Officer Larry Durham said the Laboratory is committed to providing a great place to work for all employees.

“Being named as a ‘2024 Best Place to Work’ is a true testament of the Lab’s commitment to sustaining an environment and culture that attracts, engages and retains our stellar workforce,” Durham said. “We encourage prospective employees to join our team and begin a career of national importance.”

“Work life is rapidly changing, and professionals are turning to Glassdoor to share their experiences about working for some of the most competitive employers in the world,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “The Best Places to Work award is a stark reminder of the power of Glassdoor, from arming professionals with career insights and real-time conversations about all things work and life, to providing employers with feedback to improve. Glassdoor has evolved to make sure that transparency isn’t a fad, but rather, a foundational component in the future of work.”

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion and work-life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides. To date, there are more than 1,700 reviews on LLNL’s Glassdoor page.

“I've been at LLNL two years. The work-life balance is outstanding. The leadership is engaging and seems to have a good pulse on the employees' concerns,” said one contract analyst in their Glassdoor review. “The work environment is exceptional – the people are supportive, helpful and friendly. The science the Lab does is fascinating and I'm proud to support the Lab's mission.”

The Laboratory workforce continues to grow. Since the beginning of 2023, LLNL has hired nearly 1,300 employees. In the last decade, LLNL has continued to improve the employee experience in areas such as work-life balance and flexibility, benefits and career development opportunities – all of which are a vital component of LLNL’s success. There are currently more than 250 jobs posted on the LLNL careers site in a variety of fields.

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2024, visit the web.