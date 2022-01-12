Newswise — For the fourth consecutive year, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) has been honored with a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award, recognizing the Best Places to Work in 2022.

The Employees’ Choice Award, now in its 14th year, is based solely on the input of employees, who elect to provide anonymous feedback by completing a company review about their job, work environment and employer on Glassdoor, the worldwide leader on insights about jobs and companies.

LLNL is comprised of a world-class workforce of more than 8,000 of the best and brightest scientists, engineers, business professionals, innovators, skilled tradespeople, technical staff and more, many of whom are drawn to the Laboratory for what it stands for: "Science and Technology on a Mission."

“The past two years have offered unprecedented challenges as well as unique opportunities for the Laboratory and our workforce,” said LLNL Director Kim Budil. “The resilience, flexibility and dedication of our employees have enabled tremendous mission and scientific accomplishments while also showing us new ways to get the job done in a rapidly changing environment. Our workforce is our greatest asset – what truly makes LLNL a great place to work.”

This is the fourth year in a row that the Laboratory has ranked on Glassdoor’s top 100 “Best Places to Work - U.S Large.” This year, LLNL ranked 37 out of 100. Glassdoor’s average company rating is a 3.7 on a 5 point scale; LLNL received a company rating of 4.4 during the review period and maintains a 4.6 cumulative rating. Work-life balance was LLNL’s highest-rated workplace factor with a 4.6 rating, followed by career opportunities at a 4.5 rating. Other accolades include LLNL being the No. 2 government/government contractor employer and the No. 3 laboratory employer. LLNL also is No.14 on the list of large employers in the Bay Area.

“Despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, we have continued to hire and onboard the workforce of tomorrow and have worked diligently to find innovative ways to engage and support our workforce virtually,” said Lisa Montalvo, LLNL’s acting director of Strategic Human Resources Management. “Our commitment to the Laboratory’s mission and to our employees was the guiding force that has helped us through.”

“The world of work is rapidly evolving, fueled by the pandemic and now millions of workers reevaluating their expectations from employers. This year’s Best Places to Work winners are leading the way by listening and responding to employee feedback and reimagining the employee experience to truly put their people first,” said Christian Sutherland-Wong, Glassdoor chief executive officer. “It’s inspiring to see these employers step up during the pandemic to expand and grow company cultures where employees feel supported and valued in and out of work. Congratulations to all of this year’s Employees’ Choice Award winners.”

On Glassdoor, current and former employees voluntarily and anonymously share insights and opinions about their work environments by sharing a company review, designed to capture a genuine and authentic inside look at what a specific job may be like at a particular company. When sharing a company review on Glassdoor, employees are asked to rate their satisfaction with the company overall, and key workplace factors like career opportunities, compensation and benefits, culture and values, senior management, diversity and inclusion, and work/life balance. In addition, employees are asked to describe the best reasons to work at their companies as well as any downsides.

“I worked for a federal contracting company before, but LLNL takes the aspects I loved about that job (e.g., mission-focused, flexible work schedule and innovative science) and combines them with all the job features I always wanted (e.g., more remote-flexible opportunities, better compensation/benefits, bosses that actually care about me as a person and not just a means to an output),” said one research scientist in their Glassdoor review. “LLNL invests in their employees and really cares in their development within the organization.”

A mechanical engineer at LLNL commented about positive aspects of the Lab, “Good work-life balance, lots of opportunities to work on interesting projects and network with experts.”

The Laboratory workforce continues to grow. Since the beginning of 2020, LLNL has hired nearly 2,500 employees. There are currently more than 500 jobs posted on the LLNL careers site in a variety of fields.

“Being named a 2022 Best Place to Work highlights our efforts to position LLNL as a competitive employer that is committed to work/life balance and employee development as well as mission success,” Montalvo said. “We welcome prospective employees who want to join our team and begin a career in support of the nation.”

For the complete list of the Glassdoor Best Places to Work winners in 2022, visit the web.