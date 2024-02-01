Newswise — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory's (LLNL) popular lecture series, “Science on Saturday,” returns Feb. 3 and runs through Feb. 24.

The series offers four different lectures with the theme, “Magic of Materials.” Each lecture is presented by leading LLNL researchers who are joined by high school science teachers. Below is the schedule of lectures, which can also be found on the Science on Saturday web page.

3 - “3D printing: Changing the way we design the world around us,” presented by LLNL scientists Johanna J. Schwartz and Michell Marufu, along with San Ramon Valley Unified School District teacher Stan Hitomi. This talk will describe some of the many types of 3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM) that we use for research at LLNL. From printable cars and glass optics to wearable electronics, there are many different applications that can benefit from 3D printing. We use 3D printing to turn ideas into reality. Click here for more details.

presented by LLNL scientists Johanna J. Schwartz and Michell Marufu, along with San Ramon Valley Unified School District teacher Stan Hitomi. This talk will describe some of the many types of 3D printing or additive manufacturing (AM) that we use for research at LLNL. From printable cars and glass optics to wearable electronics, there are many different applications that can benefit from 3D printing. We use 3D printing to turn ideas into reality. Click here for more details. 10. - “From bubble blowing to planet saving: Emulsion, micro-encapsulation and applications,” presented by LLNL scientists Congwang Ye, Brandon Wells, Steven Hoang-Phou and Mariam Mohagheghi, along with Capuchino High School teacher Thi Ngo. This presentation will go over common examples of emulsion and micro-encapsulation and explain the science behind them. It will also present a few critical scientific discoveries and breakthroughs particularly in biology and energy applications. Click herefor more details.

presented by LLNL scientists Congwang Ye, Brandon Wells, Steven Hoang-Phou and Mariam Mohagheghi, along with Capuchino High School teacher Thi Ngo. This presentation will go over common examples of emulsion and micro-encapsulation and explain the science behind them. It will also present a few critical scientific discoveries and breakthroughs particularly in biology and energy applications. Click herefor more details. 17 - “Separating the good from the bad: Cleaner air and water using nanomaterials,” presented by LLNL scientist Sei Jin Park with Tracy High School teacher Erin McKay. This presentation will take the audience through a fascinating journey of carbon nanotubes, and describe their structures, production methods and the performance of nanofiltration membranes produced with them. Click here for more details.

presented by LLNL scientist Sei Jin Park with Tracy High School teacher Erin McKay. This presentation will take the audience through a fascinating journey of carbon nanotubes, and describe their structures, production methods and the performance of nanofiltration membranes produced with them. Click here for more details. 24 -“Materials at the extremes: Limits, lasers and load,” presented by LLNL scientists Widi Moestopo, Patrick Poole and Brandon Zimmerman, along with Granada High School teacher Tom Shefler. This presentation will discuss how the National Ignition Facility’s achievement of burning plasma ignition for the first time can be adapted into a limitless fusion energy, and how we can use this fantastic platform to delve deeper into broader plasma and materials science. Click here for more details.

The presentations are targeted to middle and high school students and are offered each Saturday in February from 10-11 a.m. The series will be held at the Mertes Theater, Building 4000 at Las Positas College, 3000 Campus Hill Drive in Livermore. Optional tours of the Las Positas College campus will be available at 11:15 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Please indicate your preferred time upon registration. Space is limited, and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis. Click here to register.

Science on Saturday is sponsored by LLNL's Science Education Program. Pre-registration is strongly recommended as seating is limited. The presentations and tours are free to attend.

The lecture series will be available to view at a later date on the LLNL YouTube Channel and the University of California Television Network.

For more information about Science on Saturday, visit the Science on Saturday website or contact [email protected].