Newswise — Rochester, Minn. (July 9, 2024) - The American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine (AANEM), is excited to announce Lawrence R. Robinson, MD, as a plenary speaker at the 2024 AANEM Annual Meeting Oct. 15-18, in Savannah, Georgia.

Dr. Robinson serves as professor and chief of the division of physical medicine and rehabilitation at the University of Toronto, and is based at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre, where he serves as the program chief. Dr. Robinson has published extensively on rehabilitation and electrodiagnosis with more than 200 peer reviewed publications.

As his session titled, “Educating the Next Generation of Neuromuscular (NM) and Electrodiagnostic (EDX) Practitioners: Challenges and Opportunities,” implies, he will address the challenges and opportunities in educating the next generation of practitioners. He will review evolving approaches to education and discuss how self-assessment and certification exams play a vital role in training emerging healthcare professionals who are competent NM and EDX practitioners.

“There are evolving approaches to education,” says Dr. Robinson. He goes on to say, “As a field we will need to continue to evolve not only our approaches to patient care, but also our methods for recruiting and training the practitioners of tomorrow.” Dr. Robinson will present at the plenary session on Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2024.

