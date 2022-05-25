Newswise — LOS ANGELES (May 25, 2022) -- Roma Gianchandani, MD , has joined Cedars-Sinai as the new medical director of Diabetes Quality and vice-chair of Quality and Innovation.

“We were extremely fortunate to have recruited Dr. Gianchandani from the University of Michigan, where she single-handedly built their inpatient diabetes program. Diabetes care is a major initiative at Cedars-Sinai, and she is the ideal person to lead our efforts,” said Paul Noble, MD, chair of the Department of Medicine at Cedars-Sinai and the Vera and Paul Guerin Family Distinguished Chair in Pulmonary Medicine.

The Hospital Diabetes Program that Gianchandani established at the University of Michigan Medical School has been hailed as a national leader for inpatient care. The program produced reductions in mortality and morbidity as well as improvements in patient safety and clinical outcomes. Under her leadership, computerized decision support tools were developed to create best practices for care and program efficiency.

“Diabetes care works best with an integrative approach. At Cedars-Sinai we have outstanding diabetes nurses, physicians, educators, pharmacists, and research faculty. My role is to bring everything under one umbrella, so we are working together, integrating technology’s best practices for managing hospitalized patients with diabetes so we are able to troubleshoot and make changes in a relatively short amount of time,” said Gianchandani, an endocrinologist.

“We want to ensure that everybody in the hospital who is taking care of diabetic patients has a voice in the management of that care and that we build a program which supports that approach.”

More than 37 million people in the United States have Type 2 diabetes, the most common form of the metabolic disorder, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. An additional 96 million adults are pre-diabetic, and most of them are unaware they are developing a serious chronic disease.

Gianchandani says her interest in diabetes began shortly after she graduated from medical school in India and came to the United States. Her first job was as an investigator on a National Institutes of Health research project examining the extremely high rates of Type 2 diabetes among the Pima Indians in Arizona. That interest continued through residency and fellowships. As an investigator, she has studied outcomes of inpatient blood glucose management programs and the technological aspects of intravenous insulin delivery and glucose sensing.

“Dr. Gianchandani brings years of experience in the management of inpatient diabetes and special expertise in cutting-edge technologies. Tools that will be applied to the inpatient setting can also enhance the care we deliver in the outpatient practice,” said Ruchi Mathur, MD, director of the Diabetes Outpatient Treatment and Education Center.

Gianchandani notes one of her first steps at Cedars-Sinai has been the creation of what she terms a “glycemic subcommittee” that represents endocrinology, hospital medicine, nursing, pharmacy, pathology, and Enterprise Information Services.

“I have such good partners at Cedars-Sinai. Every group I am working with has been welcoming and supportive, bringing great ideas for providing the best possible care for our patients,” said Gianchandani.

