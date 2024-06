Newswise — This week the FDA made a decision on a drug called Donanemab for patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's disease, saying the benefits outweigh the risks. The drug was created by Eli Lilly and Company and tested in a clinical trial at Indiana University School of Medicine.

Jared Brosch, MD, associate professor of clinical neurology, is one of the lead investigators on the trial and can discuss the study results and importance of the FDA's latest decision.