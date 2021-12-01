Newswise — New York, NY – December 1, 2021– Nationally renowned obstetrician Ashley S. Roman, MD, MPH, who specializes in caring for women experiencing complications during pregnancy, has been named vice chair for Clinical Affairs—Obstetrics in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology and service chief for Obstetrics at NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital. She assumed her new post on December 1.

Dr. Roman has been a member of NYU Langone’s faculty since 2005, most recently serving as director of the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine and Silverman Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology. During her tenure, she has spearheaded several programmatic initiatives in obstetrical care to introduce novel technology to both the Manhattan and Brooklyn campuses in an effort to expand therapeutic options available to patients.

“I am thrilled to promote Dr. Roman, an exceptional clinician, researcher, and educator, into the role of leading NYU Langone’s obstetrical care,” says Dana R. Gossett, MD, the Stanley H. Kaplan Professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology. “Her passion for women’s health and maternal-fetal care will continue to be an invaluable asset as we provide the most innovative and comprehensive care for women and families.”

Dr. Roman is among one the most experienced maternal fetal medicine specialists in the country. She developed a first trimester fetal echocardiography program, a specialized ultrasound that can diagnose fetal heart conditions as early as 11 weeks gestation, giving families the opportunity to explore available treatment options and make important choices about the pregnancy and the baby’s care after birth. In 2016, Dr. Roman addressed the United Nations on Zika virus, sharing strategies on prevention, screening, testing, and treatment for pregnant women with the disease.

In her new role as vice chair for clinical affairs and chief of obstetrics, Dr. Roman will continue to foster growth and excellence of care with the goal of NYU Langone becoming the primary destination in the region for routine and high-risk obstetrical care. She will continue to lead the clinical response to pregnancy and COVID-19 vaccinations across all NYU Langone campuses as part of a nationwide National Institutes of Health study, also known as MOMI-VAX, to determine the neonatal benefits of vaccination and the duration of antibodies after the baby is born.

Dr. Roman replaces William E. Schweizer, MD, MPH, who recently retired after 38 years of dedicated service and leadership in obstetrics and gynecology. A member of the NYU Langone faculty since 1984, he was instrumental in developing a comprehensive perinatal program that complies with the highest national standards for safety and quality of care. Continuously raising the bar in providing maternal care, he led the obstetricians and Mother Baby teams to achieve the Gold Seal of Approval for Perinatal Care Certification from the Joint Commission in 2015 and 2019. He has championed efforts to obtain and maintain NYU Langone’s designation as a Baby-Friendly Hospital, a distinction awarded by Baby-Friendly USA in acknowledgement of commitment to breastfeeding support and education.

“William’s leadership and commitment to the health and safety of his patients, staff, and colleagues was unparalleled, especially during times of crisis such as Hurricane Sandy and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” says Dr. Gossett. “He has been a remarkable leader, clinician, mentor, colleague and friend and we congratulate him on his retirement.”

About Dr. Roman

An alumna of Tulane University School of Medicine, Dr. Roman completed her residency in obstetrics and gynecology at UCLA Health. She went on to complete a fellowship in maternal fetal medicine at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in 2005 and has been a member of the faculty since then.

Over the course of her career, Dr. Roman has authored and co-authored more than 115 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts. She has presented at numerous national conferences and is an active member of several prestigious medical societies, including the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists and the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine. She is the co-editor of Lange: Current Diagnosis and Treatment, Obstetrics and Gynecology, a textbook used to teach obstetrics and gynecology in many countries across the world. A researcher and educator, Dr. Roman has served as director of the fellowship program in the Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine for over three years.

“I am both excited and humbled by the opportunity to oversee obstetrical care, and I look forward to continuing Dr. Schweizer’s excellent and meaningful work,” says Dr. Roman. “Care provided at NYU Langone is unparalleled due to the vast breadth and quality of the medical services offered. It is a genuine pleasure to work with such a talented team to enhance the health of expectant mothers and their babies.”