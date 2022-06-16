MEDIA ADVISORY for Friday, June 17, from 8:30 AM to 12:30 PM

WHAT:

A full day of dialogue and scientific presentations by national and regional experts concerning problems and solutions associated with wastewater, nitrogen pollution, PFAS forever chemicals, treatment of drinking water, next generation clean water technologies and other topics will take place during Stony Brook University’s 2022 Clean Water Symposium hosted by the NYS Center for Clean Water Technology.

WHEN/WHERE:

Friday, June 17

8:30 AM start to 4:30 PM

Center of Excellence in Wireless and Information Technology (CEWIT) Building at the Stony Brook Research and Development Park

WHO:

Dr. Chris Gobler, Director of the NYS Center for Clean Water Technology

Hilary Brooks, Center Administrator

National environmental and scientific experts on water, wastewater, health and epidemiology

Public Officials, including:

Jacqueline Routh, Suffolk County Regional Representative for the Office of the NYS Governor Kathy Hochul

Assemblyman Steve Englebright

Assemblyman Fred Thiele

WHY:

Numerous threats and challenges exist to our drinking water and the biosafety of our waterways on Long Island and other regions of the country, namely excess load of nitrogen seeping into water systems, PFAS contamination, and broader contamination from industry. This symposium will present the data on some of these issues and others to seek solutions to ensure or wastewater practices are optimum and our drinking water safe for many years to come, and future generations.

For a complete list of the symposium’s agenda, see this webpage.

Directions:

The CEWIT building is located in the Research and Development Park off of 1500 Stony Brook Road in Stony Brook, NY. From the LIE…Take LIE (495) to Exit 62 Nicolls Road (97) North. Drive approximately 8.5 miles to the South entrance of Stony Brook University. This entrance will be on your left. Turn onto South Drive and follow South Drive, through three traffic lights to the end which will be Stony Brook Road. At the end, make a right and the building site will be on your left, exactly .3 miles.