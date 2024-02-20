Newswise — WHAT: As delegates from around the world meet at the sixth session of the U.N. Environmental Assembly (UNEA-6), a new report raises concerns about the profound threats to human health from endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs) that are ubiquitous in our surroundings and everyday lives.



The report includes detailed analyses on EDCs in pesticides, plastics, consumer products, and “forever chemicals” known as PFAS. The authors warn that current regulatory approaches fail to account for the latest science on hormones and EDCs.



WHO: The report from the Endocrine Society, the world’s leading scientific and medical experts on hormone-related health conditions, was co-produced with the International Pollutants Elimination Network (IPEN), a leading global organization working to protect human health and environmental rights from toxic substances.



Speakers at the briefing will include:

Andrea C. Gore, Ph.D., The University of Texas at Austin, Board Member of the Endocrine Society and lead author of the report.

The University of Texas at Austin, Board Member of the Endocrine Society and lead author of the report. Sara Brosché, Ph.D., IPEN Science Advisor and contributor to the report.

IPEN Science Advisor and contributor to the report. Michelle La Merrill, Ph.D., M.P.H., University of California at Davis

WHEN: Monday, February 26, 10AM EST/16:00 CET



WHY: Mounting evidence suggests that EDCs contribute to disorders such as diabetes, neurological disorders, reproductive disorders, inflammation, and compromised immune functioning. Pesticides and plastics, two focus areas detailed in the report, will be key agenda items at UNEA-6.



