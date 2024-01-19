Newswise — Yale Cancer Center researchers at Yale School of Medicine will present new cancer research at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal (GI) Cancers Symposium as well as the ASCO Genitourinary Cancers Symposium this month. The conferences, both being held in San Francisco, Calif., bring together physicians, researchers, and patient advocates from all over the world to discuss innovative, multidisciplinary perspectives on the latest clinical and scientific advances. Yale experts will discuss new data and report updates to ongoing studies. Here are highlights from the conferences:
Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium
Friday, Jan 19
Atezolizumab and bevacizumab in combination with TACE for patients with BCLC B HCC
Presenter: Stacey Stein, MD
Genitourinary Cancers Symposium
Thursday, Jan 25
Temporal and regional patterns of prostate cancer positron emission tomography imaging among commercial insurance beneficiaries in the United States
Presenter: Michael Leapman, MD, MHS
De-Escalation in Prostate Cancer: Can We Maintain Efficacy with Less Toxicity?
Presenter (panelist): Sandeep Arora, MBBS
Saturday, Jan 27
Update on Biomarkers in Renal Cell Carcinoma
Presenter: David Braun, MD, PhD