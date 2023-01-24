Newswise — (New York, NY – January 24, 2023) – Lower your stress, focus on emotional wellness, and make sure you know how to administer “hands-only CPR” as promoted by the American Heart Association (AHA). That’s the message cardiologists from Mount Sinai Heart are emphasizing during Heart Month in February to protect yourself and those around you.

They are also bringing awareness to combating heart disease. Nearly half of adults in the United States—more than 121 million people—have some type of cardiovascular disease. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is the leading cause of death among men and women in the United States; nearly 650,000 die from it every year. However, heart disease is preventable 80 percent of the time.

Cardiac Arrest, CPR, and Disparities

Cardiac arrest—a sudden, unexpected loss of heart function, breathing, and consciousness—made national headlines this year when Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills collapsed from this condition during a National Football League game. Paramedics immediately administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the field and revived him. However, the American population lacks widespread knowledge about CPR. One survey shows that while 54 percent of Americans say they know how to perform CPR, fewer than 10 percent know how to do it correctly.

Mount Sinai cardiologists say Black and Hispanic adults are less likely to receive CPR, especially in public places, and less likely to know how to perform CPR. In fact, these populations, already at higher risk of heart disease and other heart-related issues, are almost twice as likely to experience cardiac arrest as white adults and their survival rates are twice as poor when compared to white patients, according to the AHA. The organization is challenging all Americans to have at least one person in their immediate circle who knows the life-saving skill.

Icilma Fergus, MD, Director of Cardiovascular Disparities for the Mount Sinai Health System, is trying to meet this challenge by going into communities and providing education in different venues, including schools. “Hands-only CPR”—CPR with chest compressions only, not mouth-to-mouth resuscitation—has been proven to be effective to treat people with cardiac arrest.

“Hands-only CPR performed to the beat of ‘Staying Alive’ is an effective action that can be performed by anyone and can save lives, whereas doing nothing until EMS arrives could be detrimental, and that is why I am so passionate about introducing this to as many people in the community as possible,” says Dr. Fergus.

Johanna Contreras, MD, an advanced heart failure and transplant cardiologist and Director of Diversity and Inclusion at The Mount Sinai Hospital, has partnered with the AHA National Hispanic Latino Cardiovascular Collaborative and the Inter-American Society of Cardiology to launch a training campaign called “Héroes Salvando Corazones” to raise awareness about CPR and conduct CPR training in both English and Spanish to educate minority communities.

“As a heart transplant cardiologist I give patients a second chance at life—but we can all give that opportunity to people if we know CPR. Performing hands-only CPR can give someone who suffers cardiac arrest a chance to live. All Americans should have at least one person in their family, office, or friend group know the life-saving skill,” says Dr. Contreras.

Focus on Emotional Wellness to Reduce Stress and Heart Complications

Mount Sinai cardiologists say they’re seeing more cases of stress and anxiety contributing to heart problems among patients. The number of people with high blood pressure, which poses an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, appears to be increasing since the pandemic. Stress can increase hormones such as adrenaline and cortisol, which negatively impact blood pressure and heart rate. Conversely, heart disease can also lead to anxiety, stress, and depression, creating a vicious cycle of worsening outcomes and less interest in preventive actions such as a healthy diet and appropriate levels of exercise. Physicians emphasize the need to focus on mental health and emotional wellness by taking the following steps:

Pay attention—if you note a lack of desire to do things that you used to enjoy, seek help

Engage in exercise and physical activity

Eat fruits and vegetables; avoid fad diets and processed foods

Hydrate appropriately with water and avoid sugary drinks

Have a network of friends, family, or groups you can turn to, to talk and seek advice

“Patients seem to be inundated with multiple responsibilities—some enhanced, since the pandemic—such as settling back into the work stream in the office vs. working virtually. I tell them to ‘put on their own mask first’ so they can be fit and able to handle everything else,” explains Dr. Fergus.

Heart Disease Prevention

Certain minority groups, including African Americans and Latinos/Latinas, are also at higher risk due to genetic predisposition, diet, lifestyle factors, and socioeconomic factors. However, illness in any population can be prevented by taking simple steps towards a healthier lifestyle.

Tips for Lowering Risk of Heart Disease

Know your family history

Be aware of five key numbers cited by the American Heart Association: blood pressure, total cholesterol, HDL (or “good”) cholesterol, body mass index, and fasting glucose levels

Maintain a healthy diet, eating nutrient-rich food and eliminating sweets

Limit alcohol consumption to no more than one drink per day for women and men

Quit using tobacco or other inhaled substances, including both smoking and electronic cigarettes/vapes

Watch your weight and exercise regularly

Learn the warning signs of heart attack and stroke, including chest discomfort; shortness of breath; pain in the arms, back, neck, or jaw; breaking out in a cold sweat; and lightheadedness

”Heart disease remains the leading killer in the United States and worldwide. Practical steps everyone can take to help lower death rates from cardiovascular disease include learning how to perform hands-only CPR to help loved ones around them. For their own personal heart health, knowing and controlling weight, blood pressure, sugar, and cholesterol levels, avoiding tobacco and alcohol, and getting adequate exercise and sleep every day can go a long way towards lowering cardiovascular risk.,” says Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, Director of Mount Sinai Heart and the Dr. Valentin Fuster Professor of Cardiovascular Medicine at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai.

