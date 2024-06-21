Newswise — LEXINGTON, Ky. (June 17, 2024) – More than 23,000 children suffer an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest annually. Although the reported number of infant out-of-hospital cardiac arrests varies widely, survival to hospital discharge averages 6.5% for children less than 1 year old who experience an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest.

According to the National Center for Injury Prevention and Control, unintentional choking and suffocation are a leading cause of all injury deaths for infants less than a year old. Nearly 3,500 infants die each year in the United States from sleep-related infant deaths such as suffocation, entrapment, strangulation and sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

Make safety a habit at home by implementing safe sleep practices, such as making sure babies sleep in their own crib or bassinet on a firm, flat surface without potential suffocation hazards such as blankets, stuffed animals or crib bumpers.

New parents, grandparents, babysitters and caregivers should take the time to learn infant- and child-specific CPR. It’s important to remember if the child is unresponsive, not breathing or only gasping, call 911 and start CPR immediately.

For a child age 1 or older:

For an infant less than 1 year of age:

If you have access to an AED (automated external defibrillator), use it as soon as possible. Most AEDs are equipped with child- and infant-sized pads. They can help guide CPR and provide treatment for certain heart arrhythmias. Continue compressions until emergency services arrives.

For more information about CPR for adults, children and infants, find a class or training center near you.

