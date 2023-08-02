Leprosy, a bacterial disease also known as Hansen’s disease that primarily affects the skin and nerves, is becoming endemic in the southeastern part of the United States, according to a journal of the CDC. The issue has been covered by CBS and NBC.

Although it’s not known exactly how leprosy spreads, the CDC believes that it may be caused by extended close contact with someone who has the disease. Some people can contract the disease by handling an armadillo or spending time in an area where these animals live, which is the case in the southeastern United States, including Florida.

Even though the CDC estimates that about 95% of people are immune to the bacteria that cause leprosy, people who show signs and symptoms of the disease should make an appointment to see a board-certified dermatologist, who can diagnose and treat it.

