Dr. James Galvin, who is director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health and the Lewy Body Dementia Research Center of Excellence at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, is available for interviews following the FDA advisory panel's June 9th endorsment for the approval of the drug Leqembi (lecanemab) as an effective therapy for people with early signs of the disease.

The decision paves the way for full approval of the drug, which the FDA is expected to decided on by July 6.

Dr. James Galvin, a top neurologist and Alzheimer's expert, can provide expert commentary on the new drug, how Leqembi works in the scheme of the new class of drugs that have recently been approved, the research data that led to the FDA's approval and how it could benefit patients, among other related topics.

