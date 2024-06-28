Abstract

Newswise — All beverages are consumed with the help of a vessel (i.e., glass, mug, or cup), yet research focusing on glassware is scarce despite this cue being ubiquitous in the consumption experience. Through four studies, including a field study, we examine the associative semantic schema deduced from wider (versus narrower) glassware rim and how the “bigger is better” bias influences consumer purchase behavior (i.e., choice, consumption, purchase intentions, and willingness to pay). The findings show that consumers are more likely to value beverages when the glass rim is wider; this effect is mediated by perceived subjective pleasure. Wider glass rims signal a “bigger experience,” inciting consumers to purchase more expensive beverages, to consume a greater volume of beverage, and to express higher intentions to purchase when presented with wider rim glasses. This effect is shown to be significant for those high on synesthesia (i.e., cross-activation of sensory-perceptual experiences).