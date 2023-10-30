Newswise — Meet Frances Clark, an Emphysema patient whose life has been transformed by a new treatment offered at Hackensack University Medical Center. Emphysema, a form of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), had severely impacted Frances' daily life, making even simple activities like showering and vacuuming difficult tasks. She describes having this chronic condition as constantly feeling “like a fish out of water.”

However, with the introduction of Zephyr® Endobronchial Valves, a new minimally invasive treatment for severe emphysema - one of many advanced procedures made available by the pulmonary and thoracic surgery team at Hackensack University Medical Center - patients, like Frances, are now breathing a bit easier. “Before the Zephyr valves, taking a shower was awful. I was hanging on in the shower trying not to pass out from not being able to breathe,” says Frances.

Frances was originally being cared for at a different hospital in New Jersey, but the treatment she received there fell short of her expectations. She was directed to Dr. Nadeem Ali, pulmonologist at Hackensack University Medical Center, where she says she found a higher quality of care and an outstanding team of doctors. "Dr. Ali explains things so I can understand this complicated condition, he shows me my x-rays, everyone in his office is always so attentive and caring," she says.

Hackensack University Medical Center, ranked the #1 Hospital in New Jersey by U.S. News & World Report, with the best Thoracic Surgery and Pulmonology departments, is one of the first hospitals in the region to offer the minimally invasive treatment that changed Frances’ life.

Emphysema is one of the leading causes of death in the United States. Even though there is no cure for the progressive disease, Zephyr Endobronchial Valves have been shown to help patients breathe easier, be less short of breath, and be more active..

The treatment, which received the breakthrough device status during it’s approval by the FDA in 2018, is the first procedure that can help severe COPD/emphysema patients have an improved quality of life without the risks associated with major surgery (no incision or cutting required).

"Zephyr Endobronchial Valves are a new alternative to invasive lung surgeries and procedures for patients with severe emphysema," explains Nadeem Y. Ali, M.D., pulmonologist with Hackensack University Medical Center. "Before Zephyr, patients who could not tolerate an invasive procedure and were no longer responding to medications had no other options to relieve symptoms and improve their quality of life."

Although only a few months have passed since her procedure, Frances says her life post-treatment has been nothing short of remarkable. She is embracing her newfound freedom by returning to swimming, a cherished activity she was afraid was lost forever due to Emphysema. She has been able to participate more actively in her family's life, picking up her grandchildren from school, attending their graduation ceremonies, and even planning trips to visit loved ones out of state.

These one-way valves are placed via bronchoscopy in the patient’s most diseased lobe of the lungs. Zephyr Valves work by allowing the treated lobe to deflate – letting trapped air out – but preventing new air from coming in. This lets the healthier parts of the lungs function more efficiently, the diaphragm to expand, so patients can breathe more easily. The procedure is typically completed in under an hour under general anesthesia and patients report feeling the positive effects of this treatment within just 45 days - offering hope and relief to those suffering from this condition.

