Newswise — Washington D.C. – The prevalent use of plastics in food-related applications, from preparation to storage, poses potential risks of contamination of nano- and microplastics (NMPs) in our diets. The question of whether current knowledge suffices to assess the health implications of NMPs leaching from food-contact containers remains open and will be explored in an upcoming free webinar:

Nano- and Microplastics from Food Contact Containers: Unveiling the Known and the Unknown

IAFNS is offering the free webinar on April 3 from 1:00-2:00 pm ET and speakers will summarize recent work on the release of these particles from plastic reusable food containers, especially ones designed for infants and toddlers, under various use conditions. It also covers the effects of NMP exposure on the viability of kidney cell in vitro, and quantification of the exposure levels among infants and toddlers who use plastic products for their daily food and beverage intake.

In addition, the presentation will highlight the latest advancements in understanding the presence of NMPs in foods, their potential health impacts, and the essential information and data needed to conduct a thorough risk assessment to guide informed decision-making. Join us April 3 as we explore the intricacies of NMPs in our food systems and their implications for public health.

Speakers:

Yusong Li, Professor of Civil and Environmental Engineering, Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Bing Wang, Associate Professor of Food Safety Risk Assessment, Department of Food Science and Technology, University of Nebraska-Lincoln

Moderator:

Maggie Pandis, ConAgra Brands, IAFNS Packaging Safety and Sustainability Committee Chair

