SLAS Technology reveals how scientists adapt technological advancements for life sciences exploration and experimentation in biomedical research and development. The journal emphasizes scientific and technical advances that enable and improve:

  • Life sciences research and development
  • Drug delivery
  • Diagnostics
  • Biomedical and molecular imaging
  • Personalized and precision medicine

SLAS (Society for Laboratory Automation and Screening) is an international professional society of academic, industry and government life sciences researchers and the developers and providers of laboratory automation technology. The SLAS mission is to bring together researchers in academia, industry and government to advance life sciences discovery and technology via education, knowledge exchange and global community building.

SLAS Technology: Translating Life Sciences Innovation, 2022 Impact Factor 2.7. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore

 

Article Multimedia

Newswise: Life Sciences Assay Developments and Sustainability Progress

Credit: Van Den Driessche et al.

Caption: Overview of Lab Data Capture (LDC) Workflow Implementation. LDC supports file ingestion from multiple data sources including analytical instruments, data historians and ELN/LIMS. After ingestion, source data is stored, harmonized, and indexed to enable API search. Data consumer products like web applications, statistical packages, and ELN/LIMS can then search and query data for downstream analysis. The dark and light blue boxes indicate the features of LDC implemented in this case study.

Newswise: Life Sciences Assay Developments and Sustainability Progress

Credit: Dodkins et al.

Caption: Fig. 1AVIA workflow in training (A), and conducting an assay (B) using a trained model. After the cells are infected and incubated, the remainder of the process is entirely automated improving reliability, cost, and scaling potential. The process begins in the lab with an automated plate imager and an upload of the images to the ViQi cloud platform. The ViQi platform is designed around analysis modules (blue boxes) arranged into computational workflows. In the training phase, uploaded images are separated at random into training and validation images (usually 80%/20% respectively). The training images are sent to multiple CNN training modules, each producing a separate independently trained CNN model. These models are then used to train a final ensemble model composed of one or more individual CNN models. This Ensemble model is used by the ensemble classifier module together with the validation images from the first step to make predictions and compare them to known MOI dilutions to validate assay performance. When processing assay plates, the ensemble model (and its constituent trained CNNs) are used on parallel nodes to make predictions on many images at once. These predictions are then aggregated by well, dilution and sample for the final assay report.

