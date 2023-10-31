Newswise — Oak Brook, IL – Volume 28, Issue 5 of SLAS Technology, includes two review articles, six original research articles and one short communication on assay development with machine learning, novel laboratory automation systems and other areas of life sciences research.

Reviews

Improving Protein Therapeutic Development Through Cloud-Based Data Integration Key highlights from this review suggest automated cloud-based data capture and processing are crucial for the future of pharmaceutical digitalization, applications of Lab Data Capture and several other highlights.

Sample-to-Answer Sensing Technologies for Nucleic Acid Preparation and Detection in the Field This review article summarizes recent advances in portable sample preparation technologies and detection methods, highlighting their potential to enable sample-to-answer sensing systems for disease detection and analysis in resource-limited settings, agriculture, environmental monitoring and defense against biological threats.

Original Research

Short Communication

Greening Automation: Wash and Re-Use of Disposable 384-Well Liquid Handling Tips to Enable Sustainable High-Throughput Vaccine Development In an effort to make progress towards sustainability, the authors create a sustainable approach to laboratory automation by developing workflows for washing and reusing 384-well liquid handling tips in ELISAs, resulting in a significant reduction in plastic and cardboard waste without introducing new chemicals into the waste stream.

Access to the October 2023 issue of SLAS Technology is available at https://slas-technology.org/issue/S2472-6303(23)X0006-5

SLAS Technology: Translating Life Sciences Innovation, 2022 Impact Factor 2.7. Editor-in-Chief Edward Kai-Hua Chow, Ph.D., National University of Singapore (Singapore

