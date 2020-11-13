Newswise — Baltimore, MD – (November 12, 2020) LifeBridge Health today launched the Center for Hope, the first comprehensive violence intervention and prevention center in the nation that is part of a large regional health system. To celebrate the launch, LifeBridge Health held a socially distanced ceremonial groundbreaking for the Center for Hope’s new building, the first facility to be built on Sinai Hospital’s expanded campus, located next to the Pimlico Race Course.

“This comprehensive violence intervention center brings together LifeBridge Health services around child abuse, domestic abuse and elder abuse along with community violence prevention programs, including a new Safe Streets site,” says Neil Meltzer, president and CEO of LifeBridge Health. “We are bringing these services together to provide a safe haven for individuals of all ages who have been traumatized and are in need of help and resources as they begin their journey of healing.”

He adds, “We believe it is particularly appropriate that the Center for Hope will be the first facility we build on our expanded Sinai Hospital campus. In addition to the center’s important mission of providing healing and hope for those in need, we also hope it will benefit the Park Heights community as a catalyst for economic development and investment in the area.”

The Center for Hope and development of the Sinai Hospital expanded campus have been of interest to many in the community, the city and the state. State Delegate Sandy Rosenberg spoke at the groundbreaking with recorded remarks from Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, U.S. Senator Ben Cardin, U.S. Senator Chris Van Hollen, Congressman Kweisi Mfume, Congressman John Sarbanes and Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger.

“This groundbreaking is the culmination of years of work to create a comprehensive violence and intervention program for the greater community. The purpose of the Center for Hope is straightforward: advancing hope, healing and resilience for those impacted by trauma, abuse and violence through comprehensive response, treatment, education and prevention,” explains Adam Rosenberg, LifeBridge Health’s vice president of violence intervention and prevention.

CENTER FOR HOPE

The new Center for Hope will address violence affecting people of all ages. The Center will merge LifeBridge Health’s community violence programming into one location. It will include:

Baltimore Child Abuse Center (BCAC), Baltimore’s nationally accredited child advocacy center

The domestic violence hospital response program at Sinai and the DOVE program at Northwest Hospital, one of the first hospital-based domestic violence programs in Maryland

The Kujichagulia Center, which includes the Street Violence Intervention Program and a Working Life Skills Readiness program

A new Safe Streets site in the Belvedere/ Park Heights neighborhood

An elder justice program

LifeBridge Health has created a center for excellence that will use best practices and a new response model to prevent violence. These efforts will work in conjunction with LifeBridge Health’s community-based hospitals and will emphasize a new approach to violence and trauma treatment based on the successful multi-disciplinary model implemented at BCAC over the past 30 years.

LifeBridge Health has tapped Adam Rosenberg, formerly the executive director of Baltimore Child Abuse Center, and now LifeBridge Health’s vice president of violence intervention and prevention, to lead a dedicated team of health professionals who will oversee trauma response programming that ranges from children through seniors.

“We are fortunate to have Adam Rosenberg lead the way for our new Center for Hope. His work at Baltimore Child Abuse Center has become a national model of excellence that other advocacy centers have followed, and we are excited to have him employ a comprehensive strategy built on innovation and collaboration,” says Meltzer.

“When Baltimore Child Abuse Center joined the LifeBridge Health family last year, we were more than ready to become part of a far-reaching, renowned health system that offers care, compassion and support to all they treat throughout the community,” says Rosenberg. “I am privileged to have a seasoned team of professionals who are hitting the ground running to turn this new concept into a reality. I am confident the Center for Hope will make a strong, positive impact in the Greater Baltimore area and beyond.”

NEW FACILITY

The Center for Hope will be headquartered in a brand-new innovative building on Sinai Hospital’s expanded campus and it is expected to open in early 2022. The $12 million, 32,000 square foot two-story facility will be home to trauma-focused programs with a team ready to respond to abuse 24 hours a day. The building will intentionally be designed to welcome children, youth and adults into a space that fosters hope, safety and wellness above all else.

Building highlights include private waiting spaces for children, caregivers and survivors of violence; numerous mental health suites where clinicians can safely meet with children and families; specially designed rooms for forensic services; dedicated space for Baltimore Police detectives and other partners who investigate these crimes; and large training and collaboration spaces to enable survivors, caregivers and community members to learn how to prevent abuse, build resilience and protect vulnerable children and adults.

“We want the Center for Hope to be inviting. Our design team created a space to include a lot of natural light, large windows and an outdoor area for ‘therapeutic play.’ From the moment clients arrive, they will be enveloped with support and comfort,” adds Rosenberg.

A capital campaign is underway to raise $6 million for the project of which $1.6 million has been raised through grants from Governor Hogan and private philanthropy. LifeBridge Health is committed to fund the balance of the cost of the building. For more information, go to lifebridgehealth.org/centerforhope

About LifeBridge Health

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, and related subsidiaries and affiliates, including ExpressCare Urgent Care Centers and LifeBridge Health & Fitness. For more information, visit www.lifebridgehealth.org