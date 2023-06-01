Newswise — Baltimore –LifeBridge Health today announced that Amy Shlossman will join the organization in late July as the president and chief operating officer of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore and Grace Medical Center. Shlossman joins LifeBridge Health from Banner Health where she serves as chief operating officer of Banner University Medical Center Phoenix, Banner’s flagship academic medical center, and system co-lead for care delivery operations. Shlossman previously served as chief operating officer of Banner Thunderbird Medical Center during the COVID pandemic.

“Amy Shlossman is a dynamic healthcare leader whose unique background and operational expertise, as well as her collaborative and team-oriented approach, position her as the ideal person to lead our teams at Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center,” says Leslie Simmons, executive vice president and chief operating officer of LifeBridge Health, who has served as interim president of Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center for the last six months.

Simmons adds, “We are thrilled to welcome Amy to the LifeBridge Health family. She forms connections quickly and builds strong relationships, bringing teams together to achieve results. Her unique experience, ranging from the White House, U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Red Cross to leadership roles in academic medical centers, have prepared her well for this opportunity.”

Shlossman’s early career leadership experience came in government, serving as policy director and director of special projects in the office of Arizona governor Janet Napolitano. She later moved to roles in federal government as deputy chief of staff and later chief of staff in the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, followed by serving as chief of staff for the Office of Management and Budget in the White House. With a move to the private sector, she served as chief executive officer of the Red Cross of Oregon and Southwest Washington before transitioning to healthcare. Within healthcare, she has served as executive director and advisor to the president at the University of California San Francisco Health and in 2020 joined Banner Health, a Phoenix-based nonprofit integrated health system that operates 30 hospitals and a comprehensive ambulatory network across six states.

Shlossman says, “I am looking forward to working with the outstanding teams at Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center and building on their amazing foundation of providing high-quality, compassionate care to patients and families. Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center have an incredible legacy of service and strong vision for improving the health of the people and communities they serve. I am excited to join such a dynamic organization that offers access and patient-centered care to so many in Maryland.”

Shlossman earned a bachelor’s degree in public administration from the University of Arizona and a master’s degree in healthcare administration from the University of California, San Francisco.

Shlossman joins LifeBridge Health during a period of growth at both Sinai Hospital and Grace Medical Center. Sinai Hospital is currently renovating and expanding its emergency department, more than doubling the size of its footprint as part of a multi-faceted modernization plan. A Regional Medical Campus at Sinai, created in partnership with the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences, welcomed its first class of medical students in April. The hospital also recently broke ground on a new three-story, 125,000 square foot outpatient cancer building, which will bring together all outpatient cancer services for both adults and children.

Grace Medical Center is now in the final phase of an $85 million transformation: the first two phases of the project included renovating the emergency department and adding new medical specialties. The final project is construction of a 20,000 square foot behavioral health building. LifeBridge Health acquired the facility (formerly known as Bon Secours Baltimore Hospital) in November 2019 and changed its name to Grace Medical Center soon after.

In her new role, Shlossman will also serve as senior vice president of LifeBridge Health. LifeBridge Health’s Center for Hope, based at Sinai’s expanded campus on Preakness Way, will also be part of Shlossman’s purview.

About LifeBridge Health:

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital of Baltimore, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Grace Medical Center and related affiliates. For more information, visit lifebridgehealth.org.