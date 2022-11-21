Newswise — Baltimore, MD – LifeBridge Health today announced that it has raised the minimum wage for hundreds of team members, including all hospital-based team members, to $16 an hour. This increase comes less than two years after the organization implemented a $15 an hour minimum wage that affected team members in frontline jobs throughout the health system.

“LifeBridge Health is committed to providing a total rewards package that honors our team members, who CARE BRAVELY for our patients and their families,” says Lisa Whaley, senior vice president and chief human resources officer for LifeBridge Health. “Moving to a $16 an hour minimum wage is just one more step we’re taking to recruit and retain our talented workforce.”

“As we work to build a stronger future, we will continue to prioritize investing in our people,” adds Leslie Simmons, executive vice president and chief operating officer. “We understand the importance of evaluating compensation and making adjustments that recognize team members for their valuable contributions. LifeBridge Health will continue to make investments that allow our health system to remain competitive in a high-demand market.”

The new rates took effect in October with more 270 team members seeing the increase in their November paychecks. The minimum raise increase applies to the base rate for nearly 2,500 positions, with many incumbents already meeting or exceeding the $16 an hour rate through annual and merit increases. Along with hospital positions, the minimum rate increase also applies to select outpatient and clinic roles in the health system.

This decision is just the latest in a series of investments LifeBridge Health is making to strengthen hiring and compensation practices in support of its team members.

About LifeBridge Health

