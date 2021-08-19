Newswise — Chicago/Baltimore – Higi, a consumer health engagement company that partners with leading retail and healthcare organizations, today announced its expanded health system partnership and program launch with LifeBridge Health. The organizations are partnering to support community health initiatives in the Baltimore, Maryland area.

LifeBridge Health will leverage Higi’s existing Smart Health Station network in the Baltimore area, with stations accessible to consumers through established partnerships with retail locations. Starting August 1, 68 Higi Smart Health Stations in the Baltimore area now feature the LifeBridge Health brand and provide content developed in partnership between Higi and LifeBridge Health.

The partnership provides relevant health information, on topics ranging from prevention and wellness to high blood pressure and heart health, to people in locations that are convenient to them, such as the grocery or drug store where they may already be using the Higi Station to understand their health risks. LifeBridge Health saw the opportunity to help community members effectively identify and address areas of concern by offering them a seamless experience to get the care they need through LifeBridge Health.

“Throughout the pandemic, many people have put off preventive care. However, we now see renewed interest in people wanting information about their general health and wellbeing. Growing our partnership with Higi allows us to effectively meet consumers through their retail and digital touchpoints and start the conversation about where they want to be in their healthcare journey,” says Pothik Chatterjee, LifeBridge Health assistant vice president of innovation and operations support.

“Since the start of our partnership with LifeBridge Health, we’ve seen amazing community impact, including a lifesaving intervention for a woman on the cusp of a healthcare crisis,” says Higi CEO, Jeff Bennett, referring to LifeBridge Health’s Higi station at the Jewish Community Center (JCC) in Owings Mills. Within weeks of its installation in 2019, a JCC patron using HIgi discovered she had dangerously elevated high blood pressure and was able to get treatment before it took a toll on her health.

Bennett adds, “And as our partnership with LifeBridge Health continues to grow, our Smart Health Stations and digital tools will enable the health system to build stronger connections with community members to understand their health at the individual level and better provide them with access to the right care at the right time from a LifeBridge or partner provider.”

For consumers who choose to connect with LifeBridge Health at a Higi Station, data collected at the station, including health survey responses, will inform digital communications that will allow LifeBridge Health to message and educate those consumers to take appropriate action to maintain or improve their health. This could include scheduling a primary care visit or identifying a community health resource the consumer can access.

Chatterjee concludes, “The Higi partnership is just another example of LifeBridge Health meeting our mission to find innovative ways to connect with people through channels that are convenient and relevant to them, while providing trusted information that may help them to maintain or improve their health.”

For more information, visit lifebridgehealth.org/higi

ABOUT HIGI

Higi is a consumer health engagement company making it easier for all people to measure, track and act on their health data by bridging physical and digital touch points of the healthcare ecosystem. In service of health systems, health plans, retailers and consumer healthcare brands, Higi’s omni-channel platform meets consumers in their communities, at home and on the go. Our partners connect with the consumers they care for through our nationwide network of 10,000 FDA-cleared, free-to-use self-screening Smart Health Stations, home health devices, digital and mobile tools. The Higi platform addresses the needs of healthcare consumers across the care continuum through education designed to improve health literacy, disease specific assessments to inform risk stratification and drive digital navigation, and connected care offerings to avoid unscheduled care and improve outcomes. With the ability to move this data into healthcare’s workflows, Higi delivers digital health engagement at scale, creating actionable connections to the healthcare organizations that provide care and support. To date, more than 61 million people have used a Higi Station to conduct over 372 million biometric tests.

ABOUT LIFEBRIDGE HEALTH

LifeBridge Health is one of the largest, most comprehensive providers of health services in Maryland. LifeBridge Health includes Sinai Hospital, Northwest Hospital, Carroll Hospital, Levindale Hebrew Geriatric Center and Hospital, Grace Medical Center and related subsidiaries and affiliates. For more information, visit www.lifebridgehealth.org