Newswise — The University of West Florida Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering recently received a gift from Diane Miller to name the Bachelor and Master of Science in Computer Science programs in honor of her late husband, James E. Miller. The funds will be used in part for equipment and faculty support to enable some advanced research programs. Miller was a consummate scholar, learner and life-long educator. A legacy and naming event was held at the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering on UWF’s Pensacola campus on May 3.

“This generous gift is an example of how people with previous experience at UWF give back to this great University,” said Dr. Mohamed Khabou, dean of the Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering. “Dr. Miller not only shaped the lives of UWF students while he was a professor here, his generous contribution will ensure the continuation of his impact on current and future students.”

James Miller earned a bachelor’s degree in math and physics from the University of Louisiana, Lafayette, a Master of Science in Math from Auburn University and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the University of Louisiana, Lafayette. He was employed by IBM for several years, before becoming a professor at the University of West Florida, where he rose to the chairmanship of the systems science department. After 18 years at UWF, James Miller moved to Mississippi to become a fully tenured professor and chair of computer science at the University of Southern Mississippi. He retired nearly 20 years later. In his free time, he enjoyed playing the violin and choral singing, traveling and spending time with family and friends. He was married to his wife for 58 years before his passing in 2022.

“He loved learning, from studying the classics and theology when he taught computer ethics to vowing to master the theories of quantum physics just this year,” Diane Miller said. “He loved people, and found much to appreciate in everyone, regardless of their appearance or status in life. He was an upbeat counter of blessings, quietly humorous yet sometimes whooping with laughter. He was a man of deep thoughts and few words, deep affections and few dislikes.”

