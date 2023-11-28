Newswise — The University of West Florida Hal Marcus College of Science and Engineering recently received a $100,000 gift from the late Dr. Frank Silver to establish the Dr. Frank and Dale Silver Distinguished Chemistry Endowment. Named after himself and his wife, the endowment will provide operational and scholarship support to students in the Department of Chemistry. Dr. Frank Silver was a longtime supporter of the college, helping with the costs of students’ travel to conferences, research supplies and seminar attendance, until his passing on Nov. 15.

“Dr. Silver supported our department for decades and shared our commitment to helping students achieve their best,” said Dr. Karen Molek, chair of the Department of Chemistry. “He saw firsthand the difference his support makes in student success.”

A scientist since his early years, Silver earned a bachelor’s degree in chemistry from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1965 and a doctorate in organic chemistry from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in 1970. After completing his graduate studies, Dr. Frank Silver worked at Monsanto, currently Ascend Performance Materials, from 1970 to 1994, where he held various positions in research and development as well as manufacturing, including managerial and directorial roles. He helped develop several major consumer products including SantopreneTM Thermoplastic Rubber and TriaxTM Engineering Thermoplastic. From 1994 until 2006, he was the owner and president of Silver Consultants, Int’l, consulting in chemistry, fibers, polymers, polymer alloys, managerial analytics and organizational analysis for major corporations. Several years later, he helped launch a fledgling biotech company, Prometheon Pharma, LLC, where he became board chair. For several decades, he was a pillar and avid supporter of the American Chemical Society Pensacola Chapter.

Before he passed away, Frank said, “At the end of my long career at Monsanto, I spent 10 years responsible for coordinated research at many U.S. and international universities. I must say that the care and support for undergraduate students by the UWF Chemistry Department are second to none.”

