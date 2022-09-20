Newswise — The California State University is comprised of some of the most academically, economically and ethnically diverse students, faculty and staff in the nation. Its 23 university presidents not only reflect the unique identities of community members, but they also work to promote equity and inclusion and empower students, faculty and staff.

While Latinx individuals account for about 14 percent of four-year college and university presidents in the United States, Latinx leaders make up about 17 percent of the CSU’s university presidents. To mark the occasion of National Hispanic Heritage Month, we asked some of the CSU’s Latinx university presidents to share their journey and what inspires their work.

Read thoughts from San Diego State President Adela de la Torre, Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval and Cal State San Bernardino President Tomás D. Morales.

ADELA DE LA TORRE San Diego State President​

As one of a small number of Latinx university presidents in the U.S., what motivated you to keep pursuing new and higher roles when you didn’t see people like yourself in leadership positions?

I had so much support and encouragement from my grandmother, an immigrant from Mexico, and my mother, a public school teacher of 40 years. They were also big supporters of education. When I was a student, discrimination and bias were very present, so being motivated meant having not only desire, but also resilience and grit. In graduate school, I was part of a small group of Latina Ph.D. students who shared those qualities, and we supported each other. We called ourselves "Mujeres en Marcha," which translates to "Women on the Move," and we ended up graduating and becoming highly successful, most of us as faculty in higher education.

As my career matured and I earned leadership roles in universities, my motivation shifted from focusing on teaching and research on Latinx social inequalities to creating systemic change to address these inequalities. As president of SDSU, I have a unique opportunity to put into practice strategic initiatives and policies to further support access, equity and student success for current and future generations of students, faculty and staff. If that doesn't motivate you, I'm not sure what could.

How do your unique Latinx heritage and your lived experiences shape your leadership style?

In my experience and in my own family, I have found the Latinx community to be passionate, tenacious and family-focused. That heritage has served me well. My familia supported me every step of my way to this position, and now, as president of this great university, I'm focused on growing the family atmosphere among our nearly 7,000 faculty and staff, 36,000 students and 470,000 alumni. The more we come together and support one another, the more SDSU will positively impact the world.

As a Latina undergraduate and graduate student, I was always passionate about understanding social inequality and how to create a society that would bring everybody to the table to bridge these differences. I studied economics because it allowed me to understand the key factors that created barriers or opportunities for these types of conversations. Indeed, early on as an undergraduate I realized that Latinx economists were virtually nonexistent in these important discussions.

This lack of presence in the profession and dire need for the Latinx perspective on these issues propelled my desire to become the first Mexican American woman to earn a Ph.D. in agricultural and resource economics at University of California, Berkeley. ​As a leader, that kind of passion, self-awareness and focus for what you want to do is critical in order to be successful in these leadership roles. Not only do you achieve more, but it also drowns out the hostile and negative elements around you. I strive to impart that kind of passion and family spirit at SDSU.

How do you use your leadership platform as one of the few Latinx university presidents to inspire and empower students, faculty and staff to dream big and pursue their goals? What inspires you to do this important work day in and day out?

I want our students, faculty and staff at SDSU—no matter their race, ethnicity, gender or any other identity—​to see me as a Latina in this role and realize that they, too, can be pioneers in their chosen fields. Leaders who break "traditional" molds are good reminders that there are pathways for others and that anything is possible. Inspiring someone to say, "I can do that," is a great first step in getting them to dream big. From there, I always try to bring people in and listen, to value their perspectives and to see how our goals and visions can align.

Giving them a voice and earning their support is empowering for them and makes me a more effective leader. And, ultimately, as SDSU president, I can support those big dreams by working to ensure there is a clarity of purpose that supports the expansion of access and opportunities for all students at SDSU and beyond. SDSU is now 125 years old and has come so far, but our work is not done and the opportunities for us are endless. That's what inspires me each and every day.

SAÚL JIMÉNEZ-SANDOVAL Fresno State President

As one of a small number of Latinx university presidents in the U.S., what motivated you to keep pursuing new and higher roles when you didn’t see people like yourself in leadership positions?

My journey to becoming president of Fresno State has been filled with insightful mentors who have shared their wisdom with me and have invested in developing my leadership skills. Having arrived in the San Joaquín Valley at the age of 10, I have seen it grow and change into a vibrant, productive area that plays an essential role in the economic vitality of California. As an immigrant who has long called the Valley home, my journey of self-discovery intertwines with an awareness of the region's history. My father Alfonso Jiménez, an honest and hardworking man, first arrived here in the early 1950s and dedicated his life to working the fields. My mother, Tila Sandoval, and my siblings and I later arrived to forge our own productive lives and contribute to the region's development and cultural richness.

Over the past years, I've realized that waves upon waves of people have settled in this fertile valley—each with the dream of working to better their families. Each left their imprint. They brought the best of themselves and built a great legacy that contributed to the Valley becoming the most productive agricultural region in the world. My inspiration to lead Fresno State comes from my awareness that my own personal history builds upon this proud legacy. I am wholly dedicated to elevating the quality of life for friends, neighbors and family who make this valley their home. For me, the presidency of Fresno State has never been a job; it's a life mission with the goal of empowering our students to succeed—that's the key to strengthening our communities.

How do your unique Latinx heritage and your lived experiences shape your leadership style?

Growing up in the San Joaquín Valley gave me the unique opportunity to live in a rich cultural milieu and to celebrate my own history while enjoying the diversity of a region that speaks over 120 languages. As a scholar of history, I am keenly aware of the many peoples—​past and present—who make up the social fabric of the Valley. I live amidst their combined contributions; I have thrived in an environment that is culturally rich, extremely productive and ripe with possibilities. Our diversity is the source of our strength. I, therefore, make it a point to construct bridges of understanding between communities, with Fresno State as their vehicle for opportunities for social mobility.

Teachers and mentors from many backgrounds gave selflessly of themselves to nourish my development—to help me achieve my dreams. I now share my efforts, challenges, and successes with my wife, Mariana, and my sons, Arion and Leo, each of whom values and participates in the diverse experiences available in our campus and extended communities. Thus, my lived experiences fuel my focus on inclusion, as well as my celebration of the multiplicity of languages, cultures and histories that now converge in our vibrant Valley. I am so proud of my heritage and history, and so glad to contribute my talents to the bright future I see for our region.

How do you use your leadership platform as one of the few Latinx university presidents to inspire and empower students, faculty and staff to dream big and pursue their goals? What inspires you to do this important work day in and day out?

I am grateful beyond words that I have the chance to contribute to our collective understanding of who can become a university president. My story is the story of the community. So many of our students have faced extremely difficult challenges, yet they still see opportunity in this Valley. It is their home and its future is a worthwhile investment. They work hard and contribute greatly to our region. My inspiration comes from my own students and their resilience in forging their own paths, as well as from the pressing needs I see in the community. I'm inspired by the sacrifice of so many families who work hard to send their daughters and sons to Fresno State so they can have better lives. They will lead our Valley to new levels of prosperity. Their vision and drive will produce higher levels of regional excellence.

I'm also inspired by the collective spirit of our Valley. Every demographic of our community begins with humble origins, yet overcomes great odds and challenges. They break new ground through hard work, passionate commitment to their dreams and a vision that promotes the greater good. My community—our daughters and sons, with their ingenuity and energy—are my inspiration. My ultimate goal is to showcase Fresno State as supporting a journey within a place of belonging—a journey that strengthens both our sense of shared stewardship and our drive to create a stronger Valley for all.​

TOMÁS D. MORALES Cal ​State San Bernardino President

As one of a small number of Latinx university presidents in the U.S., what motivated you to keep pursuing new and higher roles when you didn’t see people like yourself in leadership positions?

I am incredibly proud of my family and my Latinx heritage. My Puerto Rican culture was a profound shaper of my life. Both of my parents were hard working and supportive, but I knew from a young age that, if I wanted to achieve something, I needed to go out and work for it. A key inspiration for me was my late mother: she raised her children and then returned to school to earn her own degree.

I am a proud product of public education, from elementary all the way through doctoral. I have also spent my career at public universities. I am extremely grateful for the opportunities provided by public education, and aware from my lived experience of the obstacles that students with economically challenged, first-generation backgrounds similar to mine face. So, for me, it was more than forging a path for myself. The mentors who nurtured and supported me taught me that what I gained, I needed to give back. That is what has propelled me forward. And that has become the core, the heart of my career: building student success.

How do your unique Latinx heritage and your lived experiences shape your leadership style?

I know the expertise that leads people to become chairs, deans or vice presidents is born of years of study and experience. So, in building and then working with a leadership team, I let them know I both respect their expertise as I expect them to respect mine. While I must make the final decision, I want them to know their voices matter. That comes from my family. We were always stronger together if we worked as a team. How to disagree with one another, maintain respect for each other and find a way to move forward: those were key life skills.

It is an approach I take to everything that I do, be it launching a strategic planning process, revising the campus’s master plan or seeing that CSUSB’s role as an anchor institution in the community to ensure our students’ success has meant building strong partnerships with our K-12 schools, regional community colleges and universities, local government entities and private business. It’s never about just one person. We all need to come together to create the strong future for our university and our region, which remains our collective goal.

How do you use your leadership platform as one of the few Latinx university presidents to inspire and empower students, faculty and staff to dream big and pursue their goals? What inspires you to do this important work day in and day out?

There are two ways that I use my leadership platform: through my words and through my actions. Speaking to our students, staff, faculty, community groups and local government and/or private organizations, I can share my story and the story of our diverse CSUSB students and their successes. It is their successes which inspire me and, I know, inspire others. I tell our students all the time: when you earn your degree, you are not simply building your own life, you are serving as a mentor and inspiration to your immediate and extended family members as well as the members of your surrounding community.

Through my actions means using my platform to create and/or support initiatives which provide opportunities for students, faculty, staff and administrators to grow their careers and build their lives. That ranges from supporting opportunities for our Latinx students, to attending HACU conferences to network, to supporting an initiative created by CSUSB’s female faculty and staff to hold an annual conference focused on issues impacting women. The short answer, though, to what inspires me to do this important work day in and day out? That’s simple: our students. What amazing individuals they are, with so much heart and so much hope.

The CSU partners with Latinx communities to increase the college preparation, enrollment and graduation rates of students across the state of California. Learn more about these efforts.​​