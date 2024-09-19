Newswise — Light is a fundamental element in plant growth, directly influencing photosynthesis and metabolism. However, traditional agricultural lighting, especially in greenhouse environments, often falls short in maximizing these processes. Monochromatic light treatments, such as red or blue light alone, can have negative impacts, including reduced photosynthetic efficiency and lower biomass. These limitations underscore the need for research into optimal light combinations that can improve both plant growth and fruit quality in crops like tomatoes.



Conducted by scientists at Shenyang Agricultural University and published (DOI: 10.1093/hr/uhad219) on November 16, 2023, in Horticulture Research, the study examined how different light spectra affect tomato growth. By focusing on a combination of red, blue, and white light, the research demonstrated a marked improvement in photosynthesis and fruit ripening compared to traditional light setups. The findings underscore the importance of fine-tuning light environments to enhance crop yields and quality in controlled agricultural settings.



The study tested the effects of red, blue, and white light (R1W1B0.5) on tomatoes, finding that this specific combination significantly boosts chlorophyll, carotenoid, and anthocyanin levels. This light setup increased the density of active reaction centers in photosystems, resulting in higher photosynthetic and electron transport rates. Molecular analysis showed that this light combination upregulated light-harvesting genes, such as LIGHT-HARVESTING COMPLEX B (SlLHCB) and A (SlLHCA), while downregulating LYCOPENE β-CYCLASE (SlCYCB), a gene linked to carotenoid metabolism. This gene regulation occurred via a photoreceptor-dependent pathway involving ELONGATED HYPOCOTYL 5 (SlHY5), a critical transcription factor. The combined lights not only enhanced biomass but also accelerated fruit ripening, particularly lycopene accumulation, which is vital for tomato nutritional quality. The results suggest that manipulating light quality can effectively target key traits in crop production efficiency and fruit nutritional value.



Dr. Feng Wang, a lead researcher, commented, “This study highlights how targeted light manipulation can significantly enhance photosynthesis and fruit quality in plants. By combining red, blue, and white light, we can sustainably boost crop yields and address global food challenges. Our findings provide a framework for leveraging artificial light environments in greenhouses to optimize conditions for maximum plant growth and nutritional value.”



This research has far-reaching implications for enhancing agricultural practices, particularly in greenhouses and other controlled environments. Implementing the R1W1B0.5 light combination allows growers to improve both the yield and quality of tomato crops, offering a sustainable solution to meet rising food demands without increasing land use. Future applications may include tailoring light environments for different crops, fine-tuning their growth conditions to maximize both productivity and quality, and advancing sustainable agricultural techniques.

###

References

DOI

10.1093/hr/uhad219

Original Source URL

https://doi.org/10.1093/hr/uhad219

Funding information

This work was funded by the National Natural Science Foundation of China (32122081, 32272698), the National Key Research and Development Program of China (2023YFF1002000), the Natural Science Foundation of Liaoning Province for Excellent Youth (2022-YQ-18), the National Key Research and Development Program of China (2019YFD1000300), the China Agriculture Research System (CARS-23), the National Natural Science Foundation of China (31801904, 31991184), the Liao Ning Revitalization Talents Program (XLYC1807020), the Young and Middle-aged Science and Technology Innovation Talent Support Program in Shenyang (RC200449), the Ministry of Science and Technology of the People’s Republic of China (DL2022026004L), and the Innovative Research Team (Science and Technology) in University of Henan Province (23IRTSTHN024).

About Horticulture Research

Horticulture Research is an open access journal of Nanjing Agricultural University and ranked number two in the Horticulture category of the Journal Citation Reports ™ from Clarivate, 2023. The journal is committed to publishing original research articles, reviews, perspectives, comments, correspondence articles and letters to the editor related to all major horticultural plants and disciplines, including biotechnology, breeding, cellular and molecular biology, evolution, genetics, inter-species interactions, physiology, and the origination and domestication of crops.