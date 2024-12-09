Photos: https://ttuhscep.box.com/s/c7d2miem712fcrc3mxktb7fj1fyv2x61

Newswise — EL PASO, Texas — Texas Tech Health El Paso’s second annual Lighting Campus for Hope transformed the campus into a breathtaking winter wonderland on Friday, Dec. 6, enchanting attendees with festive cheer, heartfelt stories of resilience, and even surprise "snow" that added a magical touch to the evening.

Families, friends, and cancer warriors from across our Borderplex gathered for this inspiring celebration of hope and unity in the fight against cancer.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities, including visits with Santa and his friends, a dazzling firework show, and an energetic mascot dance-off that had everyone cheering. Food trucks offered a delicious assortment of snacks and treats, while the joyful atmosphere brought smiles to the faces of all who came together to celebrate hope and community.

More than just a holiday gathering, this free, family-friendly event marked the culmination of a year-long appeal that raised $255,000 to provide 1,350 life-saving cancer screenings in our Borderplex community. Every dollar from event sponsorships will directly support cancer screenings and diagnostics, emphasizing the transformative impact of early detection and care.

The evening served as a beacon of hope, celebrating the strength and resilience of those affected by cancer while highlighting the community’s collective commitment to a cancer-free future. It also shone with the promise of the transformative work to come at the future Steve and Nancy Fox Cancer Center.

Cancer warriors took center stage, sharing personal stories of their cancer experience and offering inspiring messages of perseverance and hope. Their stories highlighted the importance of community, solidarity, and the resources that empower individuals in their battles against this disease.

Crystal Lerma spoke about the cancer journeys of herself and her 10-year-old son, Stevie. Five years ago, Lerma was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. Shortly after, Stevie was diagnosed with a brain tumor.

“I was at Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso planning my last radiation session the same day I had to walk Stevie across the street to El Paso Children’s Hospital,” Lerma recalled. “That evening, we received the devastating news that he had cancer.”

Despite the challenges, Lerma, her family, and the physicians in El Paso worked together to coordinate treatment plans for both her and Stevie.

“Here we are, five years later, still fighting and making the most of life,” Lerma said. On Friday night, they celebrated this milestone with their family, thanks to the care and support of Texas Tech Physicians of El Paso and El Paso Children’s Hospital.

A Record of Generosity and Impact

Attendees were invited to contribute directly to the fight against cancer through a convenient scan-to-give option. Funds raised from the event will help provide over 1,350 life-saving breast, cervical and colon cancer screenings — each costing about $185. Proceeds will also fund follow-up diagnostics, which are often more costly.

These efforts, supported by the Texas Tech Health El Paso Cancer Screening Fund, will directly benefit our Borderplex community, ensuring access to early detection and timely care through critical programs, including:• Breast Cancer Education, Screening, and Navigation (BEST) Program• Medical Student Run Clinic’s Breast Cancer Screening Program• Southwest Coalition for Colorectal Cancer Screening (SuCCeSS) Program• De Casa en Casa Cervical Cancer Screening ProgramThe Importance of Early Detection

Routine cancer screenings save lives by detecting abnormalities before symptoms arise, allowing for earlier and more effective treatment. Over the decades, screenings have significantly reduced U.S. mortality rates for cancers such as cervical and colorectal cancer, which have decreased by 55% and 45%, respectively.

The generosity of event sponsors ensures more individuals in the community will gain access to these life-saving screenings, reinforcing a united front in the fight against cancer.

Lighting Campus for Hope Sponsors:• Presenting Hope – Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, Lucky Duck • Building Hope – Sundt Foundation • Sparks for Hope – The Garrick Group, Chiu Family Foundation • Spreading Hope – Peter Piper Pizza, L&F Distributors, Wells Fargo, El Paso Electric, GECU Foundation, Sunflower Bank, Patty & Alan Russell, Casa Auto Group, Nusenda Credit Union • Cancer Warrior – Raiz Federal Credit Union, National Restaurant Supply, Tawney, Acosta & Chaparro P.C. - Truck Crash & Injury Attorneys, El Paso Locomotive, Martha & Cliff Eisenberg, FirstLight Federal Credit Union, Rocky Mountain Mortgage Company, Bohannon Development Corporation, Lone Star Title As we reflect on the success of this event, Texas Tech Health El Paso remains steadfast in its mission to bring hope, healing, and health to every corner of our community. Together, we’ll light the way to a cancer-free future.

For more information on supporting Texas Tech Health El Paso’s cancer initiatives, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.

The Future of Cancer Care in El Paso is HERE

Lighting Campus for Hope also builds excitement for the future Steve and Nancy Fox Cancer Center, set to break ground in 2025 on the Texas Tech Health El Paso campus, where hope for cancer patients will take root for generations to come. In 2023, the Texas legislature approved a $65 million appropriation for the planning and construction of the cancer center.

In August 2023, community leaders Steve and Nancy Fox, and their daughters Paige and Ashley, announced a historic $25 million investment to help bring the area’s first comprehensive cancer center to life.

In September 2024, the Paso del Norte Health Foundation announced a transformative $5 million grant to support the cancer center. The grant will be instrumental in elevating comprehensive cancer care by funding the recruitment of top-tier cancer specialists.

When completed, the facility will ensure cancer warriors can receive world class cancer care right here in the region, sparing families the emotional and financial burden of traveling far from home for treatment.

About Texas Tech Health El Paso

Texas Tech Health El Paso is the only health sciences center on the U.S.-Mexico border and serves 108 counties in West Texas that have been historically underserved. It’s a designated Title V Hispanic-Serving Institution, preparing the next generation of health care heroes, 48% of whom identify as Hispanic and are often first-generation students.

Established as an independent university in 2013, Texas Tech Health El Paso is a proudly diverse and uniquely innovative destination for education and research.

With a mission of eliminating health care barriers and creating life-changing educational opportunities for Borderplex residents, Texas Tech Health El Paso has graduated over 2,400 doctors, nurses and researchers over the past decade, and will add dentists to its alumni beginning in 2025. For more information, visit ttuhscepimpact.org.