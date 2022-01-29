Background

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) can differentiate into diverse cell types under specific conditions. Dysfunction in the osteogenic differentiation of MSCs can result in bone metabolism-related diseases, including osteoporosis. Accumulating evidence has revealed that long non-coding RNA (lncRNAs) play critical regulatory roles during MSC differentiation.

Methods

In the present study, we identified an evolutionarily conserved lncRNA expressed during the osteogenic differentiation of MSCs, which we termed LINC01119. We first identified LINC01119 as a negative regulator of the osteogenic differentiation of MSCs.

Results

LINC01119 knockdown markedly induced calcium deposition in bone marrow MSCs and promoted the osteogenic differentiation of MSCs. More importantly, we demonstrated the underlying molecular basis through which LINC01119 regulates osteogenesis via the Wnt pathway by targeting FZD4. Furthermore, we observed that transcription factor EBF3 could directly bind the promoter site of LINC01119.

Conclusions

We first explored the molecular regulatory mechanism of LINC01119 during the osteogenic differentiation of MSCs and revealed that LINC01119 negatively regulates osteogenesis through the Wnt pathway by targeting FZD4.