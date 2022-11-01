Newswise — Washington, D.C. (November 1, 2022) – For the first time ever, Lincoln’s Corsair SUV takes the top spot of the Kogod Made in America Auto Index. The luxury SUV replaces the Ford Mustang 5.0-liter by jumping 44 spots from its ranking in 2021. Last year, the Corsair had a 25 percent U.S./Canadian content and a foreign-sourced engine. This year, research shows the Corsair increased to 72 percent U.S./Canadian content, which contributed to a total domestic content score of 86. The ranking includes both the Plug-in Hybrid Electric and conventional non-electric model.

Tesla continues to have a strong showing on the index, with five of its cars placing in the top 10, the Model 3 Long Range at #2 and the Model 3 Performance and Model Y tied for #5. The Chevy Corvette Stingray dropped from #2 to #3. The Chevy Colorado is #4 while Jeep’s Cherokee and Latitude models come in at #5.

The index also shows a growth in American content by foreign automobile manufacturers over the past seven years and a decrease in American content by American manufacturers. Since 2015, VW, Toyota, Hyundai/Kia, Nissan, and Honda all increased their U.S. content in vehicle production, while GM, Ford, and Stellantis demonstrated slight decreases in domestic sourcing.

In its 10th year, the auto index was created by Frank DuBois, an associate professor and global supply chain expert at American University’s Kogod School of Business. The index is a tool for consumers interested in learning the amount of U.S. content in their cars and the extent to which their purchase decisions impact the economy.

To view the full list and learn more visit: https://kogod.american.edu/autoindex/2022