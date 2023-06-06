Research Alert

Newswise — Socioeconomic status (SES) is a well-established predictor of individual differences in childhood language and cognitive functioning, including working memory. In a new study, a Yale-led team shows how the relationship between SES and working memory is partially mediated by intersensory processing in infancy.

Participating children had their intersensory processing (face-voice and object-sound matching) assessed at 12 months, and their working memory assessed at 36 months. Researchers say higher SES predicted higher-level intersensory processing at 12 months, while differences in intersensory processing at 12 months predicted working memory at 36 months (even after controlling for SES).

The work reveals the role of intersensory processing in cognitive functioning.

Journal Link: Infant Behavior and Development, June-2023

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
CITATIONS

Infant Behavior and Development, June-2023

TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Alert
SECTION
   
CHANNELS
All Journal News Children's Health Cognition and Learning Neuro
KEYWORDS
Childhood Development Socio Economic Status Child Psychology
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You