Newswise — Socioeconomic status (SES) is a well-established predictor of individual differences in childhood language and cognitive functioning, including working memory. In a new study, a Yale-led team shows how the relationship between SES and working memory is partially mediated by intersensory processing in infancy.

Participating children had their intersensory processing (face-voice and object-sound matching) assessed at 12 months, and their working memory assessed at 36 months. Researchers say higher SES predicted higher-level intersensory processing at 12 months, while differences in intersensory processing at 12 months predicted working memory at 36 months (even after controlling for SES).

The work reveals the role of intersensory processing in cognitive functioning.