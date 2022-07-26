The Point-of-Care market is facing an increased need for mass volume solutions to generalize patient monitoring. In a recent article written by Linxens experts Youssef Ben M'Barek, Innovation Engineer and Simon Vassal, Innovation Manager, Linxens explains how the company can meet the Point-of-Care market’s increased need for high-capacity solutions for patient monitoring thanks to its reel-to-reel manufacturing capabilities and the development of advanced qualitative transceiver solutions for electrochemical strips.

The Linxens electrodes’ response signal is stable and well-defined and demonstrates a great reversibility and stability over cycling in the presence of Ferrocene Methanol. In blanks, a stable signal is obtained between -0,3 to + 0,3 V vs Ag/AgCl in PBS, and between -0.3V to 1.5V vs Ag/AgCl in PB.

To find out more about Linxens solutions, the company will be present on Booth 343 at AACC in Chicago from 26 – 28 July 2022.