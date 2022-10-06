Newswise — Waltham, MA October 6, 2022 - Wolters Kluwer, Health announced that 10 of its healthcare publications from the Lippincott portfolio were honored with 13 awards in the 2022 FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards. ASA Monitor’s “In the Know” blog and Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery’s January 2022 issue (Volume 149- Issue 1) won Eddies, and 11 journals were given honorable mentions.

“We are honored to have our publications recognized in this year’s FOLIO Awards for their exceptional healthcare content,” said Jennifer Brogan, Vice President, Global Journal Publishing & Society Solutions at Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research & Practice. “Our publishing and editorial teams along with our society partners work cohesively to create informative content for healthcare professionals. We are extremely grateful to receive this high recognition.”

The FOLIO: Eddie and Ozzie Awards recognize excellence in engaging content and striking design across all sectors of the publishing industry. The Eddies honor editorial excellence across various content categories including magazines, features, websites, online communities, blogs, podcasts, video, investigative journalism, and long-form content, which are broken out into market-specific award groups.

Wolters Kluwer’s Eddie Award winners include:

ASA Monitor, published on behalf of the American Society of Anesthesiology: Column/Blog (Association/Nonprofit, Culture and Community/General) – “In The Know”

Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, published on behalf of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons: Full Issue (Association/Nonprofit, Medical Journal) – Volume 149, January 2022, Issue 1

Eddie honorable mentions include:

Learn about the Lippincott portfolio of journals from Wolters Kluwer.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer (WKL) is a global leader in professional information, software solutions, and services for the clinicians, nurses, accountants, lawyers, and tax, finance, audit, risk, compliance, and regulatory sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with advanced technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2021 annual revenues of €4.8 billion. The group serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries, and employs approximately 19,800 people worldwide. The company is headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands.

Wolters Kluwer provides trusted clinical technology and evidence-based solutions that engage clinicians, patients, researchers and students in effective decision-making and outcomes across healthcare. We support clinical effectiveness, learning and research, clinical surveillance and compliance, as well as data solutions. For more information about our solutions, visit https://www.wolterskluwer.com/en/health and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @WKHealth.

For more information, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.