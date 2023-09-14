What: Expert panel from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso will address the latest news on the Border Health Outreach Initiative and cancer research among the underserved Hispanic communities at the U.S.-Mexico border.

When: September X, 2023. 2 PM - 3 PM EDT

Who:

Dr. Subhasis Misra, at the El Paso Breast Care Center

Dr. Rajkumar Lakshmanaswamy, PhD, Dean of the Francis Graduate School of Biomedical Sciences

Other speakers to be announced

Where: Newswise Live Events Zoom Room (link will be given once you register)

Details:

The briefing will take place online as an informative media briefing where cancer researchers at the Center of Emphasis in Cancer at TTUHSC El Paso will share information and updates on their cancer research. Some of these projects have recently received transformative grants, which will allow researchers to further their studies of how certain cancers affect Hispanic populations more than other groups. These researchers and their work are “Impacting Cancer Outcomes in Hispanics.”

Because Hispanics are often underrepresented in clinical trials, the center will actively work to establish collaborations with researchers and community partners that will focus on cancer and its effects on underserved and Hispanic populations, ultimately benefiting Hispanic communities.

Moreover, research and clinical trials are crucial in advancing our understanding of cancer care.

Join us as we share project data and information taking place at the Center of Emphasis in Cancer at TTUHSC El Paso. Register for this informative session that highlights cancer research and how it affects Hispanic populations.

MEDIA REGISTER HERE