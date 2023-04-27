Register for participation here.

What: Expert panel discussion on the effect of fake news on media relations

When: April 26, 2023, 2 PM to 3 PM EST

Who: Panelists include:

April Kaull, Executive Director of Communications at West Virginia University

Professor Stephan Lewandowsky, Chair in Cognitive Psychology, School of Psychological Science at the University of Bristol

Dr. Stefka Hristova, Associate Professor of Digital Media at Michigan Tech

Dr. Brian Southwell, Senior Director of the Science in the Public Sphere Program in the Center for Communication Science at RTI International

Where: Newswise Live Events Zoom Room (link will be given once you register)

Details:

We are forming a panel to discuss misinformation and how it affects media relations. For the last two years, we have been looking at how Newswise can tackle issues around spreading and consuming fake news.

Reporters are tasked with solving misinformation and disinformation but can’t do it alone. We would like to involve our community of members and researchers to discuss and investigate how we, in communications, can find ways to support them.

Register for participation here.