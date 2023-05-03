Study of REBYOTA (Fecal microbiota) on patients with C. diff infection

A Newswise Live Event

Media Register to Attend Here

 

What: Discussion of Open Forum Infectious Diseases publication (May 4) evaluating the safety and efficacy of an FDA-approved microbiome-based treatment for the prevention of recurrent C. diff infection, following antibiotic treatment for recurrent C. diff infection, in a real-world patient population with comorbidities and risk factors.

When: May 3rd, 4:00 PM ET

Where: Live Events Zoom Room (link will be given once you register)

Who: Lead author Paul Feuerstadt, MD, F.A.C.G., A.G.A.F., Yale University School of Medicine

Media Register to Attend Here

 

 

MEDIA CONTACT
Register for reporter access to contact details
TYPE OF ARTICLE
Research Results
SECTION
CHANNELS
Digestive Disorders Infectious Diseases Microbiome Nutrition Obesity Oral Health Patient Safety Pharmaceuticals Immunology
COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY
View All Latest News

Recommended For You