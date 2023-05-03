Study of REBYOTA (Fecal microbiota) on patients with C. diff infection

A Newswise Live Event

Media Register to Attend Here

What: Discussion of Open Forum Infectious Diseases publication (May 4) evaluating the safety and efficacy of an FDA-approved microbiome-based treatment for the prevention of recurrent C. diff infection, following antibiotic treatment for recurrent C. diff infection, in a real-world patient population with comorbidities and risk factors.

When: May 3rd, 4:00 PM ET

Where: Live Events Zoom Room (link will be given once you register)

Who: Lead author Paul Feuerstadt, MD, F.A.C.G., A.G.A.F., Yale University School of Medicine

Media Register to Attend Here