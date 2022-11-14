It is difficult to assess brain health status and risk of cognitive impairment, particularly at the initial evaluation. To address this, researchers have developed the Brain Health Platform to quantify brain health and identify Alzheimer’s disease and related disorders.

Dr. James Galvin - Director of the Boca Raton-based Comprehensive Center for Brain Health and a University of Miami neurologist.

Galvin is one of the foremost researchers in Alzheimer's disease, dementia and Lewy body disease and leads some of the most innovative research and clinical care for patients, those at risk for Alzheimer's, caretakers and multicultural communities. Among his latest work, he's developed new screening tools to better determine both vulnerability risk for Alzheimer's and also resiliency to combat the disease.

Where: Newswise Live Event Zoom room (link will be given in email upon registering)

When: Wednesday, November 16, 2022, 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM ET

A video and transcript of the event will be sent to those that register shortly after the event takes place. Even if you can't make this live virtual event, we encourage you to register in order to get a copy of these materials.