What:

There is rising concern that the use of race/ethnicity in Pulmonary Function Test (PFT) interpretation contributes to a false view of fixed differences between races and may mask the effects of differential exposures. This use of race/ethnicity may contribute to health disparities by norming differences in pulmonary function. The ATS convened a diverse group of clinicians and investigators for a workshop in 2021 to evaluate the use of race/ethnicity in PFT interpretation. The outcome of most research will be presented, leading to recommendations for PFT interpretation.

Who:

Kevin Wilson, MD (to discuss any process-related questions that emerge about the development of ATS guidance documents.

Nirav Bhakta, MD, Ph.D. (to discuss race and ethnicity in the interpretation of PFTs.)

Katrina Steiling, MD, MSc (to discuss disparities in the management of pulmonary nodules.)

When:

May 22, 2023, at 11:15 AM EDT

Where:

Newswise Live event space on Zoom - https://newswiselive.zoom.us/j/7459578068

