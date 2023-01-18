Newswise — Alexandria, VA – Join the greatest minds in hepatology across the continent for a game-changing two-day event, the 2023 North American Viral Hepatitis Elimination Summit, on March 24-25 in Los Angeles.

With the goal of achieving viral hepatitis elimination and reducing liver complications including liver cancer among North Americans, the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD) has joined forces with the Canadian Association for the Study of the Liver (CASL) and the Asociación Mexicana de Hepatología (AMH) to foster collaboration, exchange ideas and increase knowledge translation.

The Summit will bring together hundreds of physicians, scientists and other allied health professionals from across the continent to hear the status of national progress toward hepatitis elimination, including the priorities to overcome gaps in hepatitis prevention, testing, care, and treatment. Attendees will learn about the latest innovations that have emerged in recent years and how they can be more broadly applied across countries in North America.

AASLD President Norah Terrault, MD, MPH, FAASLD, co-chair of the Summit, is the

Chief of GI & Liver Diseases at Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California. “Viral Hepatitis is a serious and preventable threat to public health both in North America and around the world,” said Dr. Terrault. “It is imperative that we work collaboratively to eliminate viral hepatitis, and this summit is an important, progressive step toward achieving that goal.”

Co-chair John W. Ward, MD is the Director of the Coalition for Global Hepatitis Elimination at the Task Force for Global Health. “The ultimate goal of hepatitis elimination is health equity. The Summit is the forum to exchange lessons learned in assuring equitable access to the effective vaccines, reliable tests and curative treatments necessary to eliminate hepatitis in North America and globally” said Dr. Ward.

Ignacio Aiza MD, who represents the Asociación Mexicana de Hepatología and is one of the co-chairs of the event. “This is a very important opportunity for collaboration across all of North America. I look forward to the discussion and creation of novel approaches needed to reach our goals for viral hepatitis elimination in the region.

Jordan Feld, MD, MPH, FAASLD is the Past-President of CASL and Interim Director of the Toronto Centre for Liver Disease at the University of Toronto “Beyond our advances in therapy, many innovations have emerged in recent years including improved diagnostics and innovative models of care” said Dr. Feld. “This Summit is our opportunity to see how we can broadly apply these advances across the North American continent to further our progress toward elimination.”

View the full program and register online. View a PDF of this press release .

###

About AASLD

AASLD is the leading organization of clinicians, researchers, and allied health professionals committed to preventing and curing liver disease. The work of our members has laid the foundation for the development of drugs used to treat patients with viral hepatitis. Access to care and support of liver disease research are at the center of AASLD’s advocacy efforts. To learn more, visit www.aasld.org.