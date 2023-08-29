This Fall, Living Beyond Breast Cancer, the national patient information and support organization, is tracking the following trends:

Thrive 365: Breast Cancer on Your Own Terms

For people affected by breast cancer, awareness is not just about October. And there’s not just one way to have breast cancer. Women are taking control of their experience by making choices that express their values and individuality. Some are using scalp cooling to preserve their hair during chemotherapy while others sport colorful scarves. Some are opting for DIEP flap reconstruction while others are embracing going flat. Some embrace meditation or plant-based diets, while others take up journaling or advocacy. Connect to members of LBBC’s community to report on how women at all ages are making the most of life beyond diagnosis.

LBBC young advocate Abby started living a healthier life after her cancer diagnosis. Abby integrated functional medicine, exercise, meditation, supplements and a plant-based diet during treatment and never felt healthier. As an LBBC board member, Abby helps others access the resources and support they need during their treatment.

Breast Cancer and Health in Racial and Ethnic Minority Groups

Patients who are Black and Hispanic are disproportionately affected by lack of timely information, travel impediments, and financial toxicity related to the costs of cancer care. During LBBC’s annual “Knowledge is Power” webinar series (Sept 14, 21 and 28), Oncology Social Worker Lisa Petgrave-Nelson, will speak on the mental health challenges that black women affected by breast cancer face, and how to remove barriers to care. Other topics in the series include disparities in care, the importance of clinical trial participation, and empowering patient advocates to remove barriers to care in their community.

Deb lives with metastatic breast cancer and knows the daily struggles around mental health, with or without cancer. An interpreter and community health worker, she supports the Latinx cancer community.

Diagnosed with Stage 3 invasive ductal carcinoma, Keneene faced rigorous rounds of chemotherapy followed by radiation therapy and faced significant financial distress, fighting to keep herself and her daughter from homelessness while fighting cancer. Keneene has residual side effects five years later, and works for LBBC to support other women of color diagnosed with breast cancer.

Body Image and Reconstruction

Scars that won’t heal. Disfiguring surgery. Lymphedema. Even with optimal outcomes, having breast cancer changes the body and can effect a woman’s body image and mental health. Meet members of LBBC’s patient population to discuss topics like body acceptance after mastectomy and reconstruction, different reconstruction options, and finding confidence in fashion brands made specifically for women impacted by breast cancer.

Connect with Anna to discuss body acceptance and fertility after breast cancer diagnosis at 27. Anna pursued a full mastectomy and reconstruction and is passionate about helping women with breast cancer thrive after surgery through self-care, fashion, and body confidence.

Ginny boldly displays her scars after opting for a bilateral mastectomy, chemotherapy and radiation when learning she had stage 1 invasive ductal carcinoma in 2019. Ginny, who chose to forgo reconstruction, lives happily as a flat woman and shares her beauty perspectives with others.

