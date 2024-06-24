Newswise — In Greek mythology, a Chimera is a creature of change, a being possessing the forms of lion, goat and dragon. But unlike the mythical creature, a new approach to fighting cancer cells throughout the body is very real and has arrived at The University of New Mexico Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The new approach, called chimeric antigen receptor therapy (CAR-T), uses a modified subset of white blood cells to fight lymphomas, myelomas and leukemias that have failed to respond to more traditional therapy. CAR-T offers new ways to enhance the immune system to treat these cancers.

Shashank Cingam, MD, recently joined the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center’s Bone Marrow Transplant and Cellular Therapy Team and has helped launch a CAR-T program, which will mean a world of difference for leukemia, lymphoma and myeloma patients in New Mexico.

Cingam and the team successfully completed the first CAR-T infusion in New Mexico in January.

“In several ways it’s similar to a bone marrow transplant, but it’s also different,” Cingam said. “Instead of stem cells, we collect white blood cells. These white blood cells are sent to an outside lab and are modified and multiplied to express receptors that can detect and kill cancer cells.”

The modified white blood cells have receptors on their surfaces that are not otherwise present on white blood cells. These receptors are tuned to find cancer cells and induce the modified white blood cells to destroy them.

In several ways it’s similar to a bone marrow transplant, but it’s also different. Instead of stem cells, we collect white blood cells. These white blood cells are sent to an outside lab and are modified and multiplied to express receptors that can detect and kill cancer cells. — Shashank Cingam, MD