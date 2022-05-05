Newswise — The American Indian Science and Engineering Society (AISES) Winds of Change magazine has named Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) as one of the Top 50 STEM Workplaces in 2022. This marks the second consecutive year that LLNL has been honored as an organization setting the standard for indigenous STEM professionals.

LLNL shares this honor alongside other top companies that are strong supporters of diversity. According to Winds of Change, the Top 50 workplaces did not let the temporary job market swings like the Great Resignation negatively interfere with their efforts to sustain an equitable and inclusive workplace. The organizations on the list are recognized as leaders committed to advancing their diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and creating an even better workplace.

“We are committed to creating a culture at LLNL where everyone feels welcome and valued,” said Tony Baylis, director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Programs at LLNL. “There is value in building strategic relationships like the one we have with AISES. LLNL wants to ensure that individuals in our Native American community understand the vast opportunities available to them in STEM at the Laboratory while also bringing their traditions and cultural backgrounds into a workplace that honors and celebrates their contributions to our mission.”

Employee resource groups (ERGs) are vital in creating an inclusive workplace culture. The Laboratory has 11 active ERGs that are voluntary, employee-led organizations connected by common interests, bonds and backgrounds. ERGs offer professional development, recruitment, networking, mentoring, internships, scholarships and Laboratory committee and leadership opportunities and they contribute to community outreach activities.

The American Indian Activity Group (AIAG) is one of LLNL’s ERGs. Over the course of her 30-year LLNL career, Darlene Yazzie, a computer support technician, has been a leader within the AIAG and has also been associated with AISES for more than 20 years. “LLNL has taken major initiatives to exclude no one, and I am proud to see LLNL being recognized with this honor,” said Yazzie. “The ERG’s play a key role in STEM outreach opportunities through community outreach programs, promoting cultural awareness, participating in recruiting efforts and in helping to build a pipeline of individuals that will inspire the next generation to flourish.”

See the Spring 2022 issue of AISES Winds of Change magazine for more.