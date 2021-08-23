Newswise — Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL) and its three partner national labs in the Bay Area Lab Innovation Networking Center (LINC) will offer a webinar about the future of semiconductors and advanced materials on Wednesday, Aug. 25.

The two-hour virtual Zoom webinar, called “Over the Horizon” and set to start at noon Pacific time, is primarily targeted at Bay Area industry partners, although all are welcome.

Guests will hear from a panel of experts and engage the LINC labs, including LLNL, Berkeley Lab, Sandia National Laboratories and SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, in a series of quick pitches showcasing emerging technologies.

Among the panelists will be: Jeff Welser, chief operating officer and vice president for IBM Research; Ramamoorthy Ramesh, scientist at Berkeley Lab and the University of California, Berkeley; and Rick McCormick, senior manager at Sandia National Laboratories.

“Our ‘Over the Horizon’ guests will hear from both industry and lab leaders about technology advancement pathways and the future of semiconductor technology,” said Elsie Quaite-Randall, deputy director for LLNL’s Innovation and Partnerships Office (IPO).

“Attendees will be able to directly opt-in with conversations with LINC and start the exploratory process to partner. In addition to the panel, we're showcasing cutting-edge technologies from each of the four LINC labs, so guests will see firsthand avenues for collaboration.”

Mary Monson, senior manager for Technology Partnerships and Business Development at Sandia, said the LINC labs recognized the challenges businesses have finding opportunities in the expansive Department of Energy (DOE) innovation ecosystem.

“When LINC was created in 2019, our goal was to establish a central access point to identify and navigate partnership opportunities within the national labs,” Monson said. “Industry in the Bay Area and across the country now have a streamlined way to gain access to lab experts, unique research capabilities and facilities and access to transformational technologies, innovations and patents.”

In collaboration with FedTech, a national leader in commercializing federal research and development, LINC provides “front door” access to the four DOE national laboratories in the San Francisco Bay Area, linking corporations, startups and investors to the DOE’s world-class research efforts and unique facilities.

Lawrence Livermore, SLAC, Lawrence Berkeley and Sandia national laboratories are part of the DOE 17-lab complex and roughly $12-billion per year research and development portfolio. LINC is a resource that provides the private sector streamlined access to technology transfer professionals.

"As the deep tech space expands, navigating the national lab ecosystem should be on the top of mind for startups and enterprise businesses,” said Jake Kramer, managing partner at FedTech. “Our collaboration with LINC helps businesses leverage extraordinary resources and mechanisms that are readily available”

Companies of all sizes and technology types are welcome to attend this free virtual event. To register for “Over the Horizon,” click the direct registration link.

To learn more about LINC, visit the LINC Landing page.