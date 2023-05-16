Newswise — Robert Lloyd, DO ’91, became interim dean of PCOM South Georgia in Moultrie on May 1 following the retirement of William Craver, DO ’87, on April 30.

“As interim dean, I feel it’s my responsibility to continue what Dr. Craver started here at PCOM South Georgia,” Dr. Lloyd said. “I want to make this transition as seamless as possible.”

A 1991 graduate of the Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine, Dr. Lloyd also completed his residency in general surgery at PCOM in 1996. He began his professional career as a general surgeon in west Tennessee and then moved to east Tennessee after a couple of years. For the next almost 25 years, Dr. Lloyd practiced in this rural, underserved area.

“I know what it’s like to practice in a community with limited healthcare resources,” he said. “I want to encourage our students to consider practicing in the many rural and underserved areas in Georgia and throughout the country. These communities need access to well-trained, high quality physicians. In addition, these communities offer an excellent standard of living and are an ideal place to live and raise a family.”

In addition to practicing general surgery, Dr. Lloyd began lecturing at PCOM Georgia in Suwanee in 2012. In 2015 he developed a blended learning curriculum for third-year medical students completing their clerkship. It was during this time that he pursued a master’s degree in medical education.

Dr. Lloyd transitioned into full-time teaching when he joined the PCOM South Georgia faculty in July 2020. In addition to serving as interim dean, he also serves as chair of clinical education. He has helped with the primary care skills lab and the osteopathic manipulative medicine lab. Most recently Dr. Lloyd has worked with his counterparts at PCOM’s campuses in Suwanee and Philadelphia to synchronize the tri-campus curriculum for first-year medical students and refine the curriculum for second-year medical students.

Dr. Lloyd is a fellow of The American College of Osteopathic Surgeons and a member of the National Board of Osteopathic Medical Examiners. He also earned a Master of Science in Medical Education at the Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine in May 2022.

When he’s not on campus, Dr. Lloyd can often be found cycling along trails in South Georgia and North Florida. He also enjoys rowing on Lake Norris as well as gardening at his family's home in East Tennessee. He and his wife Lisa have two adult children and a grandchild on the way.

About PCOM South Georgia

Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine (PCOM) extended its commitment to the Southeast by establishing PCOM South Georgia, an additional teaching location in Moultrie, Georgia. PCOM South Georgia offers both a full, four-year medical program leading to the Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine (DO) degree and a Master of Science in Biomedical Sciences degree. PCOM is a private, not-for-profit institution which trains professionals in the health and behavioral sciences fields. Joining PCOM Georgia in Suwanee in helping to meet the healthcare needs of the state, PCOM South Georgia focuses on educating physicians for the South Georgia region. The medical campus, which welcomed its inaugural class of medical students in August 2019, has received accreditation from the American Osteopathic Association's Commission on Osteopathic College Accreditation. For more information, visit pcom.edu/southgeorgia or call 229-668-3110.