Newswise — New Brunswick, NJ— Rutgers Robert Wood Johnson Medical School’s Susan Giordano of Jackson, N.J., is one of six women honored this week by the Boy Scouts of America’s Patriots' Path Council at its annual Tribute to Women Awards Luncheon at the Plainfield Country Club in Edison.

Giordano has served as program director of the medical school’s Homeless & Indigent Population Health Outreach Project (HIPHOP) program for 22 of the program’s 30 years. HIPHOP, the community service arm of the medical school’s American Medical Student Association chapter, coordinates the student-run Community Health Initiative and the Promise Clinic.

Giordano also is co-director of the school’s Distinction In Service to the Community (DISC) program, which supports and recognizes medical students who have shown exceptional interest, leadership and commitment to volunteering in the community and working with underserved populations. She supervises all HIPHOP and DISC programming and medical student leaders and serves as the programs’ community liaison. HIPHOP and DISC focus on serving the Greater New Brunswick underserved community, one of the medical school’s missions.

“Few deserve this honor more than Susan,” said Eric Jahn, senior associate dean for community health at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. “The award appropriately reflects the dedication Susan has to empowering our communities and is reward for the endless hours she has devoted to serving our community members, students, faculty and staff.”

The annual Tribute to Women Awards Luncheon honors outstanding women who serve as exemplary role models for the youth of our area through their vocations or avocations and who live their lives according to the ideas of the Scout Oath and Law.

